Nintendo brings real-time multiplayer to Mario Kart on iOS
Nintendo announced that three types of real-time multiplayer races will be available in Mario Kart on iOS, which you can find below:
- With Friends or Others Nearby: Choose your own rules and race with friends or others nearby; rules do not change;
- Standard Races: Race against players around the world to raise your grade with rules that change daily; two sets of rules change daily;
- Gold Races: Available exclusively to MKT Gold Pass Subscribers, compete with the best of the best for the highest grade; four sets of rules change daily.
If you're still playing Mario Kart, you'll be happy to know that multiplayer will be officially available on iOS devices starting March 8 at 8 pm.
