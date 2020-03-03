iOS Games

Mar 03, 2020, 12:45 AM
Nintendo brings real-time multiplayer to Mario Kart on iOS
After a three-month beta test, Nintendo announced multiplayer will be added to Mario Kart on iOS this week. Even better, all players will have access to the multiplayer aspect regardless of whether or not they're paying for the Gold Pass.

Nintendo introduced a premium subscription model a while ago, which offers some perks to those who pay $5 for a Gold Pass. While it was in beta, only Gold Pass subscribers had access to multiplayer in Mario Kart. However, when it launches later this week, it will be available to everyone except for Gold Races, which will only be accessible by those who pay for Gold Pass.



Nintendo announced that three types of real-time multiplayer races will be available in Mario Kart on iOS, which you can find below:

  • With Friends or Others Nearby: Choose your own rules and race with friends or others nearby; rules do not change;
  • Standard Races: Race against players around the world to raise your grade with rules that change daily; two sets of rules change daily;
  • Gold Races: Available exclusively to MKT Gold Pass Subscribers, compete with the best of the best for the highest grade; four sets of rules change daily.

If you're still playing Mario Kart, you'll be happy to know that multiplayer will be officially available on iOS devices starting March 8 at 8 pm.

