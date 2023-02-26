Many Galaxy S23 Ultra units have a WiFi problem and potential fix might be too late

Galaxy S23 Ultra Connected but No Internet issue





threads on Community According to multiple Reddit and Samsung forums , the Galaxy S23 Ultra has WiFi connectivity issues. It looks like the phone gets connected to WiFi without internet access. On the off chance that it does connect, the connection doesn't last long. Most users say that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the only device that has this issue, and other devices in their home are working fine.









The prevailing theory is that this problem only arises if you have a WiFi 6 router. WiFi 6 or 802.11ax is a new generation of wireless technology and it goes without saying that not everyone has a WiFi 6 router. Many still have older standard routers, while some users have routers with the newer WiFi 6E tech.









Disabling WiFI 6 and encryption protocol WPA3 has fixed the issue for some users. A factory reset also resolved the problem for some Galaxy S23 Ultra owners. One user suggested disabling the random MAC address and switching to phone MAC.





Samsung is apparently aware of the problem and is working on a fix. A Samsung rep seemingly told a Reddit user that the next update would address the issue. By the time the update arrives, Galaxy S23 Ultra early adopters will be outside of the return window. So if the fix doesn't work and this turns out to be a persistent issue, which is unlikely, the best bet would be to do a warranty claim. For now, affected users will have to rely on mobile data.





Android Central author Andrew Myrick says that he has experienced the problem on his Galaxy S23 Ultra and that the February 2023 update has improved the situation to some extent.





It's not clear exactly how many units have the issue, but the number doesn't seem to be small, with some users saying they saw the problem on multiple units.



