Lunarland: a short film showcases OnePlus 9's 4K filming capabilities
OnePlus keeps ramping up our anticipation of the OnePlus 9's upcoming launch date with short teases, and their mesmerizing Lunarland short film gives us another glimpse at the upcoming flagship series' camera capabilities.
The collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad is like all great collaborations: it's each of them bringing the best of what they do to the table. In the case of OnePlus, it's their mobile phone technology, and in the case of Hasselblad—it's their incredible photography experience.
The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K video at 120 fps and 8K at 30 fps.
In an intriguing behind-the-scenes video Lau released on Twitter today, he highlights the creative process the photography team went through, inspired by the playfulness of the moon as a main light source, and driven by a "childlike curiosity" about the magic created by the shifting light.
The “Lunarland” video we did with Michael Gracey is worth a second look and more. Even things we do that might seem small are a labor of love, and everyone we work with brings so much thought to what they create. #OnePlus9Serieshttps://t.co/sufdK3YAMVpic.twitter.com/U4jVL9UIL0— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 9, 2021