Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Lunarland: a short film showcases OnePlus 9's 4K filming capabilities

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 10, 2021, 9:08 AM

OnePlus keeps ramping up our anticipation of the OnePlus 9's upcoming launch date with short teases, and their mesmerizing Lunarland short film gives us another glimpse at the upcoming flagship series' camera capabilities.


The hypnotizing minute-long video, shot on the new smartphone, focuses on dark-themed, night-time cinematography—showcasing a plethora of simple and beautiful moments all captured under the same giant moon. The video ends with an introspective adage: "What if we just let more light in?"

The collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad is like all great collaborations: it's each of them bringing the best of what they do to the table. In the case of OnePlus, it's their mobile phone technology, and in the case of Hasselblad—it's their incredible photography experience.

The video was shot in collaboration with Michael Gracey, an Australian director and visual effects artist. It truly shines the limelight on OnePlus 9's new cameras designed in a partnership with Hasselblad, a leading digital camera and lenses manufacturer. The smartphone will include an 140-degree ultra-wide alternative to the main Sony IMX789 sensor, as well as two other lenses (one of which seems to be a telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom). OnePlus certainly seems to be stepping up its camera game and wants us to know. "I’m confident the professional photographers among you will appreciate the 12-bit RAW support, giving you more room for additional post-editing than ever before," says Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO. 

The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K video at 120 fps and 8K at 30 fps.

In an intriguing behind-the-scenes video Lau released on Twitter today, he highlights the creative process the photography team went through, inspired by the playfulness of the moon as a main light source, and driven by a "childlike curiosity" about the magic created by the shifting light.


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 5 review
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders show off AirPods Pro-inspired design
Popular stories
Samsung announces its second Unpacked event of the year for March 17th
Popular stories
The date of Google's Pixel 5a announcement event may have just leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless