Lunarland: a short film showcases OnePlus 9's 4K filming capabilities





OnePlus keeps ramping up our anticipation of the OnePlus 9's upcoming launch date with short teases , and their mesmerizing Lunarland short film gives us another glimpse at the upcoming flagship series' camera capabilities.









The hypnotizing minute-long video, shot on the new smartphone, focuses on dark-themed, night-time cinematography—showcasing a plethora of simple and beautiful moments all captured under the same giant moon. The video ends with an introspective adage: "What if we just let more light in?"









The video was shot in collaboration with Michael Gracey, an Australian director and visual effects artist. It truly shines the limelight on OnePlus 9's new cameras designed in a partnership with Hasselblad , a leading digital camera and lenses manufacturer. The smartphone will include an 140-degree ultra-wide alternative to the main Sony IMX789 sensor, as well as two other lenses (one of which seems to be a telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom). OnePlus certainly seems to be stepping up its camera game and wants us to know. "I’m confident the professional photographers among you will appreciate the 12-bit RAW support, giving you more room for additional post-editing than ever before," says Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO.









In an intriguing behind-the-scenes video Lau released on Twitter today, he highlights the creative process the photography team went through, inspired by the playfulness of the moon as a main light source, and driven by a "childlike curiosity" about the magic created by the shifting light.



