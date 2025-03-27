Liquid metal in Apple's iPhone Fold, you say? Here's more info on the reported hinge material
As we all must know by now, several rumors have surfaced regarding Apple reportedly developing a foldable iPhone. In a recent leak, we heard that this device would incorporate a “liquid metal” hinge designed to enhance durability and minimize screen creasing. Now, another report has surfaced with more details on this innovative hinge material and its advantages.
As explained here, metallic glass stands apart from traditional metals because it lacks a regular crystalline atomic structure. Instead, its atoms are arranged in a disordered way, making it significantly more resistant to bending, deformation, and even denting. This unique atomic structure, created through rapid cooling processes, makes metallic glass roughly 2.5 times harder than titanium alloys. A bonus: the material’s smooth, glossy finish offers an appearance comparable to high-end stainless steel, aligning perfectly with Apple’s sophisticated design language.
Previous leaks indicate that the iPhone Fold will feature:
• A 7.8-inch unfolded main display and a 5.5-inch external cover screen
• A book-style design reminiscent of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold
• Two rear cameras, a single front-facing camera, and Touch ID integrated into the power button
• Remarkably thin dimensions, measuring just 4.5mm thick when unfolded and 9mm–9.5mm thick when closed
• A premium price point around $2,000
Considering Apple’s reputation for precision engineering, the adoption of metallic glass could set new standards for foldable device durability. It remains to be seen if this technology will truly enhance user experience as promised, but Apple’s proven track record when it comes to its iPhone hardware gives us good reason to keep expectations high.
According to the latest details shared by the Chinese leaker Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold—its first major venture into foldable phones—will use metallic glass, also known as amorphous metal, for its hinge mechanism. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously hinted at Apple’s use of this material, commonly marketed as “liquid metal.”
Leaker Instant Digital provides more details on what a 'liquid metal' hinge actually means. | Image credit — Instant Digital on Weibo
But metallic glass isn’t just about good looks. The material’s inherent resistance to corrosion also ensures the hinge mechanism remains reliable under various environmental conditions. Given that the hinge will endure constant stress from repeated folding and unfolding, these properties could effectively reduce common problems found in today’s foldable smartphones, such as screen creases and deformation.
