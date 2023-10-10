Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

Leaked pricing reveals OnePlus Open will be the most affordable book-style foldable in US

Android OnePlus
1
New report says OnePlus Open will be the most affordable book-style foldable in the US
US customers are about to have another option for book-style foldable phones as OnePlus will release its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, on October 19. The phone has already been spotted in the wild and today, some marketing images have emerged, along with pricing details. 

In images shared by the German site Winfuture, it can be seen that the OnePlus Open bears a closer resemblance to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 than the Pixel Fold. It will also be powered by the same chip as the Fold 5, the Snapdragon Gen 2, though Samsung's phone has a slightly tweaked version. The chip will be mated with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.


The device has a massive Hasselblad-powered circular camera array on the back which Winfuture says will have a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide unit, and a 64MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom. While it's unlikely to defeat the top camera phones of the year, those specs look good for a foldable phone, as bendable handsets aren't exactly known for their cameras.

The inner display will apparently be a 7.8-inch OLED panel and the outer screen will be 6.31-inch.

Coming to the juiciest part of today's report, it says that the phone will retail for under $1,700. While that's inarguably steep, this rumored price would make the phone a little more affordable than the Pixel Fold and Fold 5, both of which retail for $1,800.

It still won't undercut them significantly and OnePlus might be tempting fate here by not pricing it lower. But this is technically the company's first foldable phone if you leave out the fact that sister company Oppo has been making incredible foldable phones for some time now and the OnePlus Open is essentially a rebadged Oppo Find N3.

It's going to have a sturdy hinge, a gapless design, and a less prominent display crease than the Fold 5. 
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Budget smartwatches don't get better than the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S at this Prime Day discount
Budget smartwatches don't get better than the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S at this Prime Day discount
Samsung extends commercial warranty for 2023 Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices
Samsung extends commercial warranty for 2023 Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices
Apple's young and premium Beats Studio Pro headphones are nearly half-off for Prime Day
Apple's young and premium Beats Studio Pro headphones are nearly half-off for Prime Day
Google Calendar app for Wear OS now rolling out with Tasks, Tiles and Complications
Google Calendar app for Wear OS now rolling out with Tasks, Tiles and Complications
Leaked pricing reveals OnePlus Open will be the most affordable book-style foldable in US
Leaked pricing reveals OnePlus Open will be the most affordable book-style foldable in US
Max’s new live sports streaming tier is free to current subscribers for a while
Max’s new live sports streaming tier is free to current subscribers for a while
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless