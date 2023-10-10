Leaked pricing reveals OnePlus Open will be the most affordable book-style foldable in US

US customers are about to have another option for book-style foldable phones as OnePlus will release its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open , on October 19. The phone has already been spotted in the wild and today, some marketing images have emerged, along with pricing details.





Winfuture OnePlus Open bears a closer resemblance to the In images shared by the German site, it can be seen that thebears a closer resemblance to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 than the Pixel Fold . It will also be powered by the same chip as the Fold 5, the Snapdragon Gen 2, though Samsung's phone has a slightly tweaked version. The chip will be mated with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.









Winfuture says will have a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide unit, and a 64MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom. While it's unlikely to defeat the The device has a massive Hasselblad-powered circular camera array on the back whichsays will have a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide unit, and a 64MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom. While it's unlikely to defeat the top camera phones of the year , those specs look good for a foldable phone, as bendable handsets aren't exactly known for their cameras.





The inner display will apparently be a 7.8-inch OLED panel and the outer screen will be 6.31-inch.





Coming to the juiciest part of today's report, it says that the phone will retail for under $1,700. While that's inarguably steep, this rumored price would make the phone a little more affordable than the Pixel Fold and Fold 5, both of which retail for $1,800.





OnePlus Open is essentially a It still won't undercut them significantly and OnePlus might be tempting fate here by not pricing it lower. But this is technically the company's first foldable phone if you leave out the fact that sister company Oppo has been making incredible foldable phones for some time now and theis essentially a rebadged Oppo Find N3



