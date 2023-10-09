New video shows OnePlus Open (aka OPPO Find N3) display crease vs Samsung Galaxy ZFold 5

OnePlus Open , well...opened, and what the display crease looks like when compared to other devices in this category. As we await the launch of the OnePlus Open — confirmed to be the same as the OPPO Find N3 — which should be happening sometime this month, videos are popping up all over social media with exclusive looks at the brand's first foldable device. In one of these videos, we get a very good look at the, well...opened, and what the display crease looks like when compared to other devices in this category.









Credit: Jagat Review





The video shows that the phone has a very thin and almost invisible display crease, depending on lighting and the angle the device is held at. This is a significant improvement over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 , which has a much more noticeable crease.





OnePlus Open / OPPO Find N3 (left) shown against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (right)





Previously, the OnePlus branded version of the device was featured by Unbox Therapy in an interview with Pete Lau (Founder of OnePlus and SVP of OPPO). However, this first look focused more on the device's exterior — albeit with a covered up camera housing — and the impressively gapless hinge the company had been working very hard to develop.





Moreover, in both versions we have seen of the device, OnePlus and OPPO branded, we can verify the existence of the textured alert slider. This detail has become a signature feature for OnePlus devices in the past and it is really good news to see that tradition continue.



