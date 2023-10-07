Press render and specs leak for the foldable OnePlus Open (aka Oppo Find N3)

Developed jointly by Oppo and OnePlus under the BBK Electronics umbrella in China, the book-style foldable offered by the pair will be known as the Oppo Find N3 in China and the OnePlus Open in the U.S. Tipster Digital Chat Station took to his Weibo account (Weibo being a very popular social media site in China) to not only show off a press render of the phone but to also reveal once again some of the foldable's rumored specs.





According to the tipster, the Oppo Find N3 and the OnePlus Open will feature a 7.82-inch internal OLED display with a 2268 x 2440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal display has a 6.31-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2484 x 1116 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of 4.0 UFS storage is onboard. The Oppo Find N3/ OnePlus Open is rumored to be equipped with a triple-camera setup that includes a 48MP wide camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera that delivers 3x optical zoom.









The Oppo Find N3/OnePlus Open, according to Digital Chat Station, will sport a pair of selfie snappers with one weighing in at 32MP and the other at 20MP. Keeping the lights on will be a 4805mAh battery with zippy 100W fast charging. At the end of last month, we saw the OnePlus version of the phone in the hands of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as she was sitting in a car. The OnePlus logo could be seen on the back of the device and the actress was starting to open up the foldable phone.




