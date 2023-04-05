Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Google Pixel 7a may launch with food-themed colors and a new storage option

Google
Google has fancy new Pixel 7a color names and a second storage option debut
The announcement of the next budget Pixel 7a phone from Google at its I/O conference in May is fast approaching and Big G may have decided to shake things up from the Pixel 6a with more color and storage options for its affordable phone line than ever.

Pixel 7a colorways


While the initial leaks were for Arctic Blue, Carbon, Cotton hues to be available as coats of paint for the Pixel 7a, a leakster now claims that the phone will be available in no less than 5 colors at launch, with some funky names:

  • Crispy Kale
  • Mayo Cream
  • Dinuguan Black
  • Vibrant Ube
  • Tide Orange

The sheer naming of the colors has food as an overarching theme and these may also be localized versions of the phone. Ube is starch colored with purple yam with flashy lavender hue, for instance, while Dinuguan is a dark meat stew from the Philippines. In any case, we should expect more colors from the Pixel 7a versions at launch.
Pixel 7a storage versions


The same leakster also claims that, for the first time, Pixel 7a buyers will be offered more storage options. The budget phone line from Google usually just comes with 128GB of storage, but this time may be different.

Google will reportedly offer a 256GB Pixel 7a model, too, for the first time on its A-series of affordable handsets. It may thus expand both the color options, and the storage versions of what will undoubtedly find a top place in the best budget 5G phones ranking for 2023. As a reminder, the Google Pixel 7a price is expected to start at below $500 and include the following specs:

6.1-inch 1080p 90Hz display
Google Tensor G2 processor
6GB RAM/128GB/256GB Storage
18W wired/5W wireless charging speed
64MP Sony IMX787 main camera
13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide camera
8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor
152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm(10.1mm with the camera bump)

