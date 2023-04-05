Google Pixel 7a may launch with food-themed colors and a new storage option

Google Pixel 6a 6.1 inches OLED screen | Tensor chip | 12.2MP main + 12MP ultrawide cameras | 8MP front camera | 4,410mAh $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Pixel 7a colorways

While the initial leaks were for Arctic Blue, Carbon, Cotton hues to be available as coats of paint for the Pixel 7a , a leakster now claims that the phone will be available in no less than 5 colors at launch, with some funky names:





Crispy Kale

Mayo Cream

Dinuguan Black

Vibrant Ube

Tide Orange





The sheer naming of the colors has food as an overarching theme and these may also be localized versions of the phone. Ube is starch colored with purple yam with flashy lavender hue, for instance, while Dinuguan is a dark meat stew from the Philippines. In any case, we should expect more colors from the Pixel 7a versions at launch.

Google Pixel 7a Display 6.1 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

90Hz Refresh rate Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)

13 MP front Hardware Google Tensor G2

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable OS Android 13

View full specs

Pixel 7a storage versions





The same leakster also claims that, for the first time, Pixel 7a buyers will be offered more storage options. The budget phone line from Google usually just comes with 128GB of storage, but this time may be different.





Google will reportedly offer a 256GB Pixel 7a model, too, for the first time on its A-series of affordable handsets. It may thus expand both the color options, and the storage versions of what will undoubtedly find a top place in the best budget 5G phones ranking for 2023. As a reminder, the Google Pixel 7a price is expected to start at below $500 and include the following specs:





6.1-inch 1080p 90Hz display

Google Tensor G2 processor

6GB RAM/128GB/256GB Storage

18W wired/5W wireless charging speed

64MP Sony IMX787 main camera

13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide camera

8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor

152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm(10.1mm with the camera bump)