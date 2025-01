Leaked Galaxy S25 Slim images with S25, Plus, and Ultra make you wonder what's even the point

Galaxy S25

It looks like Samsung is positioning theas the svelte version of the. However, considering the Slim is going to be only under a millimeter thinner, it's natural to wonder if it will stand out at all. The phone will most likely also weigh less than the, which might be one of the reasons to go for it.Also, even though theis not expected to be as thin as theAir, that's in large part because there won't be as many trade-offs when it comes to specs. For instance, the Air is only expected to have one camera . The, on the other hand, could feature a triple camera array on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra The Slim model may be announced alongside the rest of thefamily on January 22, but it's expected to go on sale in May. Reservations are now open for the unreleased phones.