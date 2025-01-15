Leaked Galaxy S25 Slim images with S25, Plus, and Ultra make you wonder what's even the point
Galaxy S25 series renders | Image Credit - Smartprix and Android Headlines
Yesterday, the mysterious Galaxy S25 Slim finally leaked in images. It very much has the Galaxy S25 series DNA in it, and as its name suggests, it's a part of the S25 family, even if it may hit the shelves three months after the other three phones. Tipster Ice Universe has posted some renders that let us envision all four phones side by side.
The biggest selling point of the Galaxy S25 Slim will be its slender design. However, it's rumored to be 6.4mm thick, meaning it won't be noticeably thinner than the Galaxy S25, which is said to be 7.2mm thick. The Galaxy S25 Plus, if you are wondering, is expected to be a hair thicker at 7.3mm, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is allegedly 8.2mm thick.
The Galaxy S25 Slim is not a whole lot thinner than the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. | Image Credit - Ice Univers
The difference in the thickness of the Slim and the S25 and S25 Plus might barely be perceptible, per an image posted by Ice. Sure, it looks remarkably thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but not a whole lot thinner than the other two variants.
This makes you wonder why Samsung even bothered with this variant. Apple is also rumored to be working on a thin phone, but it's alleged iPhone 17 Air is going to be only 5.5mm thick.
The Galaxy S25 Slim might be positioned as a thinner, lighter version of the S25 Plus. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
Ice has also created a concept image that showcases all the Galaxy S25 models from the front. The Galaxy S25 is the smallest of the bunch with a 6.2-inch screen. The Galaxy S25 Plus and Slim are both expected to feature 6.7-inch displays. The S25 Ultra is the largest with a 6.9-inch screen.
It looks like Samsung is positioning the Galaxy S25 Slim as the svelte version of the Galaxy S25 Plus. However, considering the Slim is going to be only under a millimeter thinner, it's natural to wonder if it will stand out at all. The phone will most likely also weigh less than the Galaxy S25 Plus, which might be one of the reasons to go for it.
Also, even though the Galaxy S25 Slim is not expected to be as thin as the iPhone 17 Air, that's in large part because there won't be as many trade-offs when it comes to specs. For instance, the Air is only expected to have one camera. The Galaxy S25 Slim, on the other hand, could feature a triple camera array on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The Slim model may be announced alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 family on January 22, but it's expected to go on sale in May. Reservations are now open for the unreleased phones.
