Galaxy S25 Slim vs iPhone 17 Air: Samsung focusing on more than just dimensions

Samsung Apple Camera
Samsung Galaxy side view
A while back reports got out about both Samsung and Apple working on even slimmer versions of their flagship phones. Rumored to be called Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air respectively, both phones would present options for people who thought modern flagships weren’t already super thin. Renowned Samsung tipster Ice Universe claims that the S25 Slim will offer more than just thinner dimensions.



All reports about Apple’s upcoming phone seem to point towards the iPhone 17 Air having worse specs than other iPhone 17 models while costing a fair bit more. This iPhone will strictly be for aesthetic purposes alone and will allegedly offer no other benefit over its counterparts.

Meanwhile the S25 Slim will apparently have a much more powerful camera. In fact, Ice Universe claims that it will have a stronger camera than the S25. Previously the tipster has said that the S25 Slim will be equipped with an “Ultra camera”.

This but thinner I presume. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Galaxy S25 Slim vs iPhone 17 Air: Samsung focusing on more than just dimensions
It’s too early to call what either phone will be like, of course. But similar to how literally every aspect of this year’s Apple announcements was leaked beforehand I’d wager this is more of the same.

Ice Universe likened the camera set on the S25 Slim to the Vivo X200 Pro mini: packing serious hardware in a much more compact form. If I were to guess, the iPhone 17 Air will likely focus on the ‘Air’ aspect more than anything else, and I really hope its price tag isn’t too out of this world. We really don’t need another Apple Vision Pro moment here.

Reports from Korea indicate that Samsung will show off the Galaxy S25 Slim in January alongside the main S25 offerings. It is highly unlikely that it will also be released alongside the S25 lineup and will probably just be present at the event to let people know it exists.

There are no guestimates available just yet for how much it will cost. However, it appears both this and its Apple rival will be more expensive than the base models and be marketed for looks. I’m just curious how slim both companies can go and which one will shave off the most millimeters.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

