U.S. Cellular starts selling the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, offers sweet discounts for a month

U.S. Cellular is adding a second 5G smartphone to its portfolio, the LG V60 ThinQ
. Starting April 16, the smartphone is available for purchase for $0 down and $6.65 per month for $30 months. More importantly, new and existing customers will receive $200 off the phone's price.
The carrier announced
that the LG V60 ThinQ 5G launch promotion will end on May 20, which means that customers have about a month to decide whether or not to go for LG's flagship. The V60 ThinQ 5G typically sells for $$800, but thanks to the discount offered by U.S. Cellular, its price should drop to just $600 until May 20.
It's important to add that the LG V60 ThinQ 5G has an optional Dual Screen, which is sold separately. The Dual Screen allows you to multi-task easier, as you'll be able to operate multiple apps at the same time without having to toggle back and forth between them.
LG's most recent flagship, the V60 ThinQ 5G is quite impressive on paper. The phone is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, it boasts a massive 6.8-inch P-OLED display with HDR10+ support and a huge 5,000 mAh battery.
LG V60 ThinQ 5G features a triple-camera setup on the back – 64MP+13MP+VGA, and a secondary 10-megapixel front-facing camera for top-notch selfies. Not to mention that it does include 5G support, which not many smartphones offer these days.
The flagship can already be purchased via U.S. Cellular's website
if you're looking for a 5G smartphone that doesn't cost a small fortune.
