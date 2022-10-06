Is the Pixel 7 series waterproof?



Is the Pixel 7 waterproof?

Sadly, the honest and technically correct answer is “No.” Waterproof means that the device is completely sealed and protected against water, and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro just don’t tick that box.



The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sport an IP68 rating, though, which is a bit different. This widely accepted standard is often cited by tech specialists and you can see it written in the specs sheet of many modern gadgets. So what does it mean?



What does IP68 mean?

The International Organization for Standardization came up with this strange abbreviation, and in this case IP stands for “Ingress Protection.” The standard (IEC standard 60529) is internationally accepted and regulated and defines the protection against solids and liquids of any electronic device.



The first digit shows the protection against solids such as dust, dirt, grease, sand, etc. In the case of the Pixel 7 series, the number 6 is the highest possible rating, and it means “dust tight” - the phone is completely protected against solid particles.



The second part is much more important, as water and other liquids are much more prone to entering our electronics (smaller molecules that are not so tightly bound). The number 8 here means the device is able to survive submersion up to 6 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes in the best case scenario.



Water resistant vs waterproof The International Organization for Standardization came up with this strange abbreviation, and in this case IP stands for “Ingress Protection.” The standard (IEC standard 60529) is internationally accepted and regulated and defines the protection against solids and liquids of any electronic device.The first digit shows the protection against solids such as dust, dirt, grease, sand, etc. In the case of the Pixel 7 series, the number 6 is the highest possible rating, and it means “dust tight” - the phone is completely protected against solid particles.The second part is much more important, as water and other liquids are much more prone to entering our electronics (smaller molecules that are not so tightly bound). The number 8 here means the device is able to survive submersion up to 6 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes in the best case scenario.



When it comes to water resistance, all companies can carry out their own tests in their own labs - the standard says “up to 6 meters, for up to 30 minutes.” What this means is that some phones are rated for submersion up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for half an hour, while others state 1 meter, or up to 3 meters. It’s a bit vague.



The things get even more complicated after a couple of months of usage. The rule of thumb is that most gadgets will gradually lose water protection as they age - the seals get old and harden, there might be damage from drops and bumps, etc.



What you need to know is that IP68 can save your phone from the occasional drop in the pool, or in the toilet (eww), from a surprising Summer rain pouring down, or that you can probably safely wash the device in the sink, provided you don’t use extremely hot or cold water and you dry it out properly before you use it again. When it comes to water resistance, all companies can carry out their own tests in their own labs - the standard says “up to 6 meters, for up to 30 minutes.” What this means is that some phones are rated for submersion up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for half an hour, while others state 1 meter, or up to 3 meters. It’s a bit vague.The things get even more complicated after a couple of months of usage. The rule of thumb is that most gadgets will gradually lose water protection as they age - the seals get old and harden, there might be damage from drops and bumps, etc.What you need to know is that IP68 can save your phone from the occasional drop in the pool, or in the toilet (eww), from a surprising Summer rain pouring down, or that you can probably safely wash the device in the sink, provided you don’t use extremely hot or cold water and you dry it out properly before you use it again.



There are some additional tips to keep your phone safe:

Whenever your phone gets wet, dry it thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth.

Do not expose the phone to salt water or ionized water. Salt water is much more conductive than fresh water and can quickly short-circuit your phone and damage internal components. Furthermore, when it dries, salt may accumulate and block the primary microphone, earpiece, or external speaker. If your phone is exposed to salt water, wash the phone with fresh water, and then dry thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth.

When drying off your phone, be sure to pat the earpiece (top front of the phone), primary microphone (bottom of phone), external speaker (bottom of phone), and the power/accessory (Lightning) interface connector with a clean, soft cloth to remove as much water as possible. Some phones have a special mode to clean water from these crevices by playing a sound with a specific frequency to push the water out.

When making a call immediately after your phone is wet, the microphone may have water in it, which may lower the volume that the other person will hear. After drying off the phone, allow the phone to air-dry before making a call. Physical damage to your phone, such as chips and cracks, can significantly reduce its ability to resist dust and water. Physical damage to your phone, such as chips and cracks, can significantly reduce its ability to resist dust and water.

We live in a golden age - our gadgets can snap photos of our vacation for us, they can tell us what the weather will be like, map every corner of the world and guide us to it, and many many more.One of the key characteristics of every electronic device, one that we quite often forget, is protections against the elements. What will be the point of all the aforementioned features if the phone has short-circuited due to water sneaking inside?That’s especially true for flagship devices that aren’t cheap, and the newly announced Pixel 7 series is no exception. Alongside all the technical features and specs, there’s a pressing question that needs to be answered.