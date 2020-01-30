Instagram's next new feature has just been leaked

iOS Android Apps

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jan 30, 2020, 10:53 PM
Instagram is testing new features all the time, but we don't hear about many of them until Facebook makes them available to everyone. This is one of those exceptions where we learn about a new feature that Instagram plans to add to its apps after thoroughly testing it.

The next important addition to Instagram should be Reactions for Direct Messages. The information comes via Jane Wong, the reverse engineer who's an ace when it comes to discovering unreleased features.

But that's not the only source of the information. Facebook's Tech Communications Manager, Alex Voica, confirmed that the unreleased feature is being tested for a few days. At the moment, non-employees can only see the “love” reaction, but there are six more that should be available at launch.
 
It's impossible to give you an ETA for the new feature, but at least we know what Instagram is currently working on. Still, considering testing has only just begun, it will probably take a few weeks until they go public if nothing wrong happens.

