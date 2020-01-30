Instagram's next new feature has just been leaked
But that's not the only source of the information. Facebook's Tech Communications Manager, Alex Voica, confirmed that the unreleased feature is being tested for a few days. At the moment, non-employees can only see the “love” reaction, but there are six more that should be available at launch.
Instagram is working on Reactions for Direct Messages— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 30, 2020
Currently, “non-employees can only see the ️ reaction”
Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this unreleased feature and this is “something they’ve been testing for a few days” pic.twitter.com/EzVWfA6Doo
It's impossible to give you an ETA for the new feature, but at least we know what Instagram is currently working on. Still, considering testing has only just begun, it will probably take a few weeks until they go public if nothing wrong happens.
