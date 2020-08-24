Instagram update brings long-awaited feature to individual profiles
The image generated can be saved or shared to make it easier to open an Instagram profile. Up until now, Instagram allowed users to generate proprietary codes that could be shared and scanned using the app's built-in camera.
However, the latest update further improves the feature by moving away from the proprietary code generation and switching to standard QR codes, thus letting users scan the codes with any camera app, not just the one inside Instagram. It's a nifty feature that should have been implemented exactly this way from the start, but Facebook chose to take the longer route.