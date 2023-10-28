Immensely popular T-Mobile promo makes a temporary comeback with a nice surprise
We are quick to criticize T-Mobile whenever the carrier announces seemingly anti-customers (or anti-pets) moves, but every now and then, the company likes to remind us why it's one of the most popular telecom companies in the US. As first reported by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile is bringing back the hugely popular 4 for $100 Essentials promo and this time around, it's also throwing the iPhone 15 into the mix, which is one of the best phones of 2023.
With the 4 for $100 plan, you can get four lines with limitless calls, texts, and internet for $100 instead of $120, bringing down the per-line cost to $25 a month. The only catch is that you must use AutoPay as the mode of payment.
Regardless, there's a huge potential for savings, and on top of that, T-Mobile is also willing to give you four new iPhone 15 models with the new lines at no extra cost. All you'll need to do is trade in four eligible phones. We are looking at total savings of up to $480 per year, when compared to similar plans from other wireless providers.
The iPhone 15 bit is only an extension of the deal and if you don't want new phones, you can still enjoy the monthly discounts.
This deal is a customer favorite but only stays for a limited time and usually returns once a year. So if you want to take advantage of it, you must act quickly, or you'll likely have to wait another year for T-Mobile to bring it back again.
The plan is now live on T-Mobile's website. You may not get all the perks of the pricier plans with this deal, but it's a great option for anyone on the lookout for a reasonable unlimited plan that covers all the basics.
