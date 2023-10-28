Immensely popular T-Mobile promo makes a temporary comeback with a nice surprise





With the 4 for $100 plan , you can get four lines with limitless calls, texts, and internet for $100 instead of $120, bringing down the per-line cost to $25 a month. The only catch is that you must use AutoPay as the mode of payment.









Regardless, there's a huge potential for savings, and on top of that, T-Mobile is also willing to give you four new iPhone 15 models with the new lines at no extra cost. All you'll need to do is trade in four eligible phones. We are looking at total savings of up to $480 per year, when compared to similar plans from other wireless providers.









The iPhone 15 bit is only an extension of the deal and if you don't want new phones, you can still enjoy the monthly discounts.





This deal is a customer favorite but only stays for a limited time and usually returns once a year. So if you want to take advantage of it, you must act quickly, or you'll likely have to wait another year for T-Mobile to bring it back again.



