The super fast Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is £200 cheaper for Black Friday

Like the extremely popular Huawei Like the extremely popular Huawei P30 Pro , the Mate 20 X 5G is powered by the brand’s flagship Kirin 980 coupled with 8GB of RAM and an incredible 256GB of internal storage. The best part is that users can further expand the latter with one of Huawei’s proprietary nanoSD cards.



To take full advantage of the benefits that 5G brings to media consumption and gaming, Huawei has equipped the premium phone with a humongous 7.2-inch OLED display and a decently sized 4,200mAh battery. Also part of the package is an advanced triple-camera setup on the back.



Huawei’s Mate 20 X 5G ships with Android 9 Pie and EMUI 9 straight out of the box, although the company is preparing a software upgrade to Android 10. Despite the ongoing US trade ban, the Mate 20 X has full access to Google’s range of apps and services.





5G networks are the next big thing and, although they aren’t at the moment, pretty soon they’ll be widely available to consumers across the globe. That’s why it might be a smart idea to upgrade to a 5G-ready phone this holiday season.The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is one of the best offering on the market right now and it’s currently also one of the cheapest. Thanks to their Black Friday promotions, both Amazon UK and Carphone Warehouse are offering a massive £200 discount on the smartphone which means it now costs 20% less than its usual £999.99 price tag.