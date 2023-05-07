Hottest Android wearable Pixel Watch has never been this affordable

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google killed it with its first Android smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, which helped it become the second-best smartwatch seller in the world. That's insanely impressive for a first gen product. If you have been wanting to try it out, both Best Buy and Amazon have it on sale.

The Pixel Watch is a beautiful wearable with rounded edges and high build quality. It's very comfortable to wear and its design doesn't scream smartwatch, so you'll actually want to wear it. The same cannot be said about most other top smartwatches as they don't go well with most outfits.

But no one buys a smartwatch for the way it looks. A smartwatch is better described as a fitness watch and the Pixel Watch definitely doesn't disappoint in this department. It has got all the features a fitness enthusiast would want.

Pixel Watch Bluetooth

41mm | Always-on display | Stainless Steel | 24 hours battery life | Exynos 9110 chip and Cortex M33 co-processor | GPS | Optical heart rate sensor | Blood oxygen sensor | Multipurpose electrical sensor | Fitbit health | NFC | Emergency SOS
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

The watch has a wide array of health sensors, including a heart rate monitor, electrical sensor, and blood oxygen monitor. It can track over 40 activities, including running and aerobics. The wearable can also take an ECG and help you improve your sleep habits.

The Pixel Watch comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium for deeper health insights, which otherwise would cost you $9.99 per month.

Cellular Pixel Watch

41mm | Always-on display | Stainless Steel | 24 hours battery life | Exynos 9110 chip and Cortex M33 co-processor | GPS | Optical heart rate sensor | Blood oxygen sensor | Multipurpose electrical sensor | Fitbit health | NFC | Emergency SOS
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Like other Google products, the Pixel Watch will also get better with time. Software updates have already brought the fall detection feature and Fitbit's Sleep Profiles to it.

The watch is also easy to navigate and use and you can also use it to reply to texts and make phone calls. You can also use it to pay for stuff without needing to get your smartphone out. It runs watch-optimized versions of popular apps like Gmail and Google Maps. It is only compatible with Android phones.

The Pixel Watch starts at $349 but Best Buy is selling it for $299.99. The LTE variant can be yours for $329.99 instead of the usual $399.99. That's the lowest the cellular model has ever gone.

Amazon has also discounted the Bluetooth model by $50 and the cellular model by $70.

