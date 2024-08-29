Honor trolls Samsung with the tiniest apology to Z Fold owners





The 78-year-old Graham Short has become famous for engraving the tiniest of writings on various surfaces during projects so complex that he only does about four of those a year. After creating micro engravings for the likes of Kim Kardashian, it was now time for him to carve the world's tiniest apology on the side of the Honor Magic V3.





Clocking it at just 0.17 inches (4.35 mm) when opened, the Magic V3's sides are a challenge to engrave anything on, let alone the following tongue-in-cheek apology to all Galaxy Z Fold owners:





Honor, August '24





Our Honor Magic V3 review is coming, and we will only tease that it feels incredibly svelte in the hand, like no foldable phone before it. Even when closed, the V3 is just 9.2mm thin, or about as thick as most bar phones with "rigid" displays. That is not the first time that Honor throws shade on Samsung about its fatso Z Fold series, either.









To create this engineering feat that finally addresses one of the main concerns people have about foldables, Honor deployed a number of firsts in the Magic V3 design. The strengthened steel hinge allowed it to create a lighter, yet more robust folding structure.









The vapor chamber cooling solution has been reinforced with titanium for the first time, while an incredibly thin silicon-carbide battery pack has been developed to fit in the 4.5mm thick frame.





It is precisely that tiny hinge plate that Mr Graham has engraved Honor's 166-word apology on in the span of 90 hours. He works between heartbeats, and his craft can only be examined under a microscope. " It wasn’t just the thinness which put me to the test, as the surprisingly durable metal required the use of diamond-tipped pins for the engraving ," explains Graham.





A brilliant marketing feat indeed, worthy of the brilliant engineering that went into the crafting of the world's thinnest foldable phone that is not only 30% thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but reportedly slimmer than Samsung's upcoming 10.6mm Special Edition of the Z Fold.