Here are the new features and bug fixes for the Nothing OS 2.0.3 update

Nothing has released Nothing OS 2.0.3 for the Nothing Phone (2) and the update includes some bug fixes and new features including the Zomato Glyph Progress support feature. The latter tracks the progress of your food order from the Zomato app (India only) via the glyph LED on the back of the handset. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Glyph Interface > Glyph Progress . Another addition is the new Compass widget. After adding it to the phone, swipe down on the widget to see more information.





The Nothing OS 2.0.3 update also adds a new UI that will appear whenever the phone goes into pocket mode. This is the feature that prevents the display from being accidentally touched when the device is in your pocket. The one remaining new item on the update's changelist is the Improve 'OTG Compatibility' toggle in Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences . The OTG feature, also known as "On The Go," allows a user to connect a full sized USB flash drive or USB A cable to his/her phone through the Micro USB or USB-C charging port





The bugs exterminated by Nothing OS 2.0.3 include the following:



