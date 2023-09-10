Here are the new features and bug fixes for the Nothing OS 2.0.3 update

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
Android Software updates
Nothing has released Nothing OS 2.0.3 for the Nothing Phone (2) and the update includes some bug fixes and new features including the Zomato Glyph Progress support feature. The latter tracks the progress of your food order from the Zomato app (India only) via the glyph LED on the back of the handset. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Glyph Interface > Glyph Progress. Another addition is the new Compass widget. After adding it to the phone, swipe down on the widget to see more information.

The Nothing OS 2.0.3 update also adds a new UI that will appear whenever the phone goes into pocket mode. This is the feature that prevents the display from being accidentally touched when the device is in your pocket. The one remaining new item on the update's changelist is the Improve 'OTG Compatibility' toggle in Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences. The OTG feature, also known as "On The Go," allows a user to connect a full sized USB flash drive or USB A cable to his/her phone through the Micro USB or USB-C charging port

The bugs exterminated by Nothing OS 2.0.3 include the following:

  • Increased the Screen Recorder capture resolution.
  • Adjusted the animation speed of the keyboard popping up after opening the app drawer.
  • Improved haptic feedback.
  • Improved NFC stability.
  • Improved Bluetooth connection stability in various scenarios.
  • Minor Ul adjustments.
  • Minor bug fixes.
The update will be rolled out at different times in different markets to the Nothing Phone (2). You can download and install the update by going to Settings > System > System update > Download and Install. The update weighs in at 99.39MB.

You might recall that when Nothing released Nothing OS 2.0.2, it created some issues with the cameras on the Nothing Phone (2) which forced the company to disseminate Nothing OS 2.0.2a to undo the damage caused by the initial update.

It should be pointed out that the latest update continues to include the August security patch. Nothing promised buyers of the Nothing Phone (2) the same update schedule as the Nothing Phone (1): three Android version upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security patch updates.

