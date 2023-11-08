Grab little beast iPad mini at an insane price to seal your first holiday win
Like middle children, the iPad mini, a mode that sits in the middle of the range, doesn't get as much attention as it deserves. Neither ferociously fast like the iPad Pros, nor overly basic like the entry-level models, the iPad mini is a solid choice if you want a tablet with just enough bells and whistles to provide a better user experience than standard slates.
Amazon-owned Woot is selling one iPad mini model for $180 off, making it a better option than many top Android tablets of 2023.
The iPad mini sports an 8.3-inch screen so it's easier to hold than bigger tablets. This alone gives it an edge over many comparable slates because, at the end of the day, you want a gadget that you'll be able to use comfortably and not a laptop-sized tablet that's good to look at but a pain to use when you are trying to relax.
It's powered by the Apple A15 Bionic, which, in some regards is better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers premium Android slates that are significantly more expensive. The device is snappy and responsive and will remain powerful for the foreseeable future.
Woot has knocked $180 off the price of the 5G 64GB iPad mini, so you can get it for $519.99 instead of $699.99. At this price, it's a lot more affordable than many premium Android tablets without connectivity.
The iPad mini's compact size makes it a perfect device for note-taking while on the go, so it's great that the one Woot has on sale has 5G. This means you won't have to go through the hassle of finding a WiFi connection or run the risk of your phone dying by turning on your phone's hotspot feature which is a real battery sipper.
If you need a tablet for home use only, Amazon has the WiFi version, which retails for $499, for 6 percent off.
