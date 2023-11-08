Grab little beast iPad mini at an insane price to seal your first holiday win

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Seal your first holiday win by grabbing little beast iPad mini for an insane price
Like middle children, the iPad mini, a mode that sits in the middle of the range, doesn't get as much attention as it deserves. Neither ferociously fast like the iPad Pros, nor overly basic like the entry-level models, the iPad mini is a solid choice if you want a tablet with just enough bells and whistles to provide a better user experience than standard slates. 

Amazon-owned Woot is selling one iPad mini model for $180 off, making it a better option than many top Android tablets of 2023.

iPad mini 2021 5G 64GB

8.3 inches screen | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP main camera | 12MP ultrawide front camera | USB-C | 10 hours of battery life
$180 off (26%)
$519 99
$699 99
Buy at Woot

iPad mini 64GB WiFi

8.3 inches screen | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP main camera | 12MP ultrawide front camera | USB-C | 10 hours of battery life
$30 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

The iPad mini sports an 8.3-inch screen so it's easier to hold than bigger tablets. This alone gives it an edge over many comparable slates because, at the end of the day, you want a gadget that you'll be able to use comfortably and not a laptop-sized tablet that's good to look at but a pain to use when you are trying to relax. 

It's powered by the Apple A15 Bionic, which, in some regards is better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers premium Android slates that are significantly more expensive. The device is snappy and responsive and will remain powerful for the foreseeable future. 

Woot has knocked $180 off the price of the 5G 64GB iPad mini, so you can get it for $519.99 instead of $699.99. At this price, it's a lot more affordable than many premium Android tablets without connectivity.

The iPad mini's compact size makes it a perfect device for note-taking while on the go, so it's great that the one Woot has on sale has 5G. This means you won't have to go through the hassle of finding a WiFi connection or run the risk of your phone dying by turning on your phone's hotspot feature which is a real battery sipper.

If you need a tablet for home use only, Amazon has the WiFi version, which retails for $499, for 6 percent off.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless