Google’s patent submission shows a possible design for the third-gen Pixel Buds
However, given the fact that the Google Pixel Buds 2 are not officially on the market yet, at the moment there is no timeframe or date for the third generation’s release or announcement. Last October, Google promised the second generation Pixel Buds are to come this spring, and we hear reports about certifications and tests that they are passing in order to proceed towards the market.
Unfortunately, there is no information about the third generation Google Pixel Buds, other than this patent filing, so we do not know what the final design will be or what the earbuds’ spec sheet will look like yet. It’s important to note that, like with every patent submission, the information provided in it does not confirm the final product.