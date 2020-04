Google’s patent submission shows a possible design for the third-gen Pixel Buds

Google has not released its second generation wireless earbuds yet, and now a new report brings our attention to a possible third generation of the Google Pixel Buds. 91Mobiles reports about a patent, filed by Google with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) that reveals the possible design of the third generation of Google’s wireless earbuds.Reportedly, the earbuds are to be smaller than the second gen ones. In the photos below we can see that the design seems very similar to the first generation Pixel Buds, but without the wire. Additionally, this design is more ergonomic than the one that we are expecting to come in 2020.However, given the fact that the Google Pixel Buds 2 are not officially on the market yet, at the moment there is no timeframe or date for the third generation’s release or announcement. Last October, Google promised the second generation Pixel Buds are to come this spring, and we hear reports about certifications and tests that they are passing in order to proceed towards the market.Unfortunately, there is no information about the third generation Google Pixel Buds, other than this patent filing, so we do not know what the final design will be or what the earbuds’ spec sheet will look like yet. It’s important to note that, like with every patent submission, the information provided in it does not confirm the final product.