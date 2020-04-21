Google Wearables

Google’s patent submission shows a possible design for the third-gen Pixel Buds

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 21, 2020, 4:42 AM
Google’s patent submission shows a possible design for the third-gen Pixel Buds
Google has not released its second generation wireless earbuds yet, and now a new report brings our attention to a possible third generation of the Google Pixel Buds. 91Mobiles reports about a patent, filed by Google with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) that reveals the possible design of the third generation of Google’s wireless earbuds.

Reportedly, the earbuds are to be smaller than the second gen ones. In the photos below we can see that the design seems very similar to the first generation Pixel Buds, but without the wire. Additionally, this design is more ergonomic than the one that we are expecting to come in 2020.



However, given the fact that the Google Pixel Buds 2 are not officially on the market yet, at the moment there is no timeframe or date for the third generation’s release or announcement. Last October, Google promised the second generation Pixel Buds are to come this spring, and we hear reports about certifications and tests that they are passing in order to proceed towards the market.



Unfortunately, there is no information about the third generation Google Pixel Buds, other than this patent filing, so we do not know what the final design will be or what the earbuds’ spec sheet will look like yet. It’s important to note that, like with every patent submission, the information provided in it does not confirm the final product.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless