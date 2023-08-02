Google's fall surprise: Fitbit app to get a total redesign
Ever since Google bought Fitbit, the Fitbit app has been going through changes, and now it appears that the app is receiving a total redesign this fall.
Google announced in a blog post that the Fitbit app is getting a new design later this fall. Some users may have already had a glimpse of it since starting from August 1st, select Fitbit users are being invited to try out the app in a limited beta and share their feedback before it becomes available to everyone.
The Today tab will offer a quick overview of top stats and customizable metrics to track health goals with improved visualizations.
The Coach tab will provide motivating health and fitness content, including curated workouts and mindfulness sessions. Fitbit Premium subscribers will gain access to content like High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and dance cardio classes and will find it easier to discover content through filters for specific goals and preferences.
The new You tab will allow you to customize personal details and goals, keep track of achievements with new badges, review your progress, access assessments, and reports, and stay connected with important people in your community.
The redesigned app will receive a visual refresh with a refined color palette, updated icons, and consistent charts, along with easier ways to track health on your phone without a Fitbit device. It will also have improved accuracy for tracking walks, runs, and hikes on the phone.
Just recently, an anonymous Google insider leaked exclusive watch faces for the Pixel Watch 2, and from what we see in the images of the redesigned Fitbit app, they share some similarities, at least in terms of the color palette.
We expect the next-gen Google Pixel Watch 2 to be released this fall, along with the new Pixel 8 lineup, and the redesigned Fitbit app might be launched at the same time. After all, Google owns Fitbit, and the Pixel Watch 2 will probably have Fitbit integration.
Google announced in a blog post that the Fitbit app is getting a new design later this fall. Some users may have already had a glimpse of it since starting from August 1st, select Fitbit users are being invited to try out the app in a limited beta and share their feedback before it becomes available to everyone.
The updated Fitbit app will feature 3 new tabs: Today, Coach, and You. These new tabs will allow you to easily check your daily goals and metrics, discover inspiration and guidance, and get personal details on your achievements and progress.
The Today tab will offer a quick overview of top stats and customizable metrics to track health goals with improved visualizations.
The Coach tab will provide motivating health and fitness content, including curated workouts and mindfulness sessions. Fitbit Premium subscribers will gain access to content like High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and dance cardio classes and will find it easier to discover content through filters for specific goals and preferences.
The new You tab will allow you to customize personal details and goals, keep track of achievements with new badges, review your progress, access assessments, and reports, and stay connected with important people in your community.
The redesigned app will receive a visual refresh with a refined color palette, updated icons, and consistent charts, along with easier ways to track health on your phone without a Fitbit device. It will also have improved accuracy for tracking walks, runs, and hikes on the phone.
The app will also get updated security and privacy data settings, and, more importantly, Fitbit data will be kept separate from Google ads data and not used for targeted advertising.
Just recently, an anonymous Google insider leaked exclusive watch faces for the Pixel Watch 2, and from what we see in the images of the redesigned Fitbit app, they share some similarities, at least in terms of the color palette.
We expect the next-gen Google Pixel Watch 2 to be released this fall, along with the new Pixel 8 lineup, and the redesigned Fitbit app might be launched at the same time. After all, Google owns Fitbit, and the Pixel Watch 2 will probably have Fitbit integration.
Things that are NOT allowed: