Google's fall surprise: Fitbit app to get a total redesign

The Coach tab will provide motivating health and fitness content, including curated workouts and mindfulness sessions. Fitbit Premium subscribers will gain access to content like High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and dance cardio classes and will find it easier to discover content through filters for specific goals and preferences.

The new You tab will allow you to customize personal details and goals, keep track of achievements with new badges, review your progress, access assessments, and reports, and stay connected with important people in your community.