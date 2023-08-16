Google might bid adieu to Assistant on Wear OS 2
The newest Wear OS 4 has made its official debut alongside the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, while Wear OS 3 came out two years ago. Regardless of the newer versions, numerous smartwatches still operate on Wear OS 2 or older versions. If you happen to be one of the Wear OS 2 users, you might feel let down by recent developments.
An APK (Android Package Kit) is the file format used to package and install apps on Android devices. It includes all the necessary components for an app to work, like code, resources, and permissions. When you download an app, you're essentially getting its APK file.
While no exact timeline is known for the discontinuation of Google Assistant on Wear OS 2 watches and earlier versions, those desiring both Wear OS and Google Assistant functionality may need to consider an upgrade sooner rather than later.
With the Wear OS 3 rollout, Google initially removed the Google Assistant feature from all smartwatches, reserving it for only the Pixel Watch and recent Samsung Galaxy Watch models.
Subsequently, Google rectified the situation for Wear OS 3 watches by introducing a new "Google Assistant" app on the Play Store. This app was first launched on the Galaxy Watch 4 in May 2022 and later became available on Fossil devices as well.
Google is reportedly considering discontinuing Assistant support for Wear OS 2 watches, nudging users toward upgrading to Wear OS 3 or later. Clues discovered by 9to5Google in the Wear OS companion app APK hint at Google's plans to bid farewell to Assistant on Wear OS 2 and its predecessors.
An APK (Android Package Kit) is the file format used to package and install apps on Android devices. It includes all the necessary components for an app to work, like code, resources, and permissions. When you download an app, you're essentially getting its APK file.
The latest version of the Wear OS companion app, 2.65.11.552438494, features the message: "Google Assistant support on this watch is ending soon. Please upgrade to a newer watch that supports Google Assistant and runs Wear OS 3 or later."
While no exact timeline is known for the discontinuation of Google Assistant on Wear OS 2 watches and earlier versions, those desiring both Wear OS and Google Assistant functionality may need to consider an upgrade sooner rather than later.
With the Wear OS 3 rollout, Google initially removed the Google Assistant feature from all smartwatches, reserving it for only the Pixel Watch and recent Samsung Galaxy Watch models.
Subsequently, Google rectified the situation for Wear OS 3 watches by introducing a new "Google Assistant" app on the Play Store. This app was first launched on the Galaxy Watch 4 in May 2022 and later became available on Fossil devices as well.
Things that are NOT allowed: