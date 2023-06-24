Google Assistant returns to Fossil, Skagen Gen 6 smartwatches

When Google pushed out the Wear OS 3 update, it removed the Google Assistant feature from all smartwatches leaving only the Pixel Watch (naturally) and the most recent Samsung Galaxy Watch models to have the virtual digital assistant available. And while there is that famous quote that says "Tis Better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all," consider the poor owners of the Fossil Gen 6 who had the Assistant on their wrist but lost it with the update to Wear OS 3.







According to Android Police , Google is fixing this situation by rolling out an update that will return Google Assistant to all Fossil Gen 6 devices that are powered by Wear OS 3. An update for the timepiece is available from the app found in the Google Play Store. This app is called Fossil Smartwatches and you can install it on your Android phone by clicking on this link . Fossil is listed as the developer so you shouldn't have any qualms about downloading it on your handset.









Hey, Google, welcome back Google Assistant is now available on all Gen 6 devices powered with Wear OS 3! The automatic update will roll out to all devices paired with phones running the latest version of Android. Learn more on https://t.co/4ObktPZJbH! https://t.co/JChsq68nCppic.twitter.com/0Mg7hukE7Z — Fossil (@Fossil) June 22, 2023



Now there is something that you should know. If you want Google Assistant on your Gen 6 watch, the wearable must be paired with an Android phone. If your Gen 6 watch is paired with an iPhone or an Android Go device, you will not have support for the virtual digital assistant. Fossil Gen 6 watches aren't the only ones regaining support for the Assistant as Skagen Gen 6 timepieces are also receiving an update that brings Google Assistant back.

Fossil Gen 6 users will have a tough decision to make. Since these devices support Amazon's digital helper, Alexa, they will have to choose between keeping Google Assistant or Alexa. Open the Fossil Smartwatches app on your Android phone and go to My Preferences > Default assistant option . If you choose Google Assistant you can activate the top-ranked assistant by calling out "Hey Google," by long-pressing on the upper button, or by using a complication on your watch face.





This just might be the start of Google righting some wrongs including the decision it made to leave Assistant off of Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 5.