Google is forcing Pixel 4a owners to install a battery-crippling software update

Pixel 4a users say that their phones received the controversial update despite their best efforts to avoid it.

Google Pixel 4a | Image credit — PhoneArena

Earlier this year, Google rolled out a software update for the Pixel 4a, which effectively halved the device’s battery capacity to address a battery issue. Some users’ response was to avoid that software update as if it were the plague, but it appears that Google has somehow forced it on their devices.

Various Pixel 4a users have reported on Reddit that new software was pushed to their devices despite their best efforts to avoid automatic software updates. The update installed itself in the last 48 hours, and users are receiving a notification that they should replace the phone’s battery.

Many Pixel 4a users, who wanted to avoid the update, used a Developer Option allowing them to turn off the automatic install of downloaded updates after the device reboots. For months, that option prevented the battery-limiting update from installing, allowing the normal use of Pixel 4a. However, Google has somehow bypassed that developer option, though it is unclear how.

Is Google simply killing the Pixel 4a?


The short answer to that question is no, but the story is a little more complicated. Early this year, Google released a surprising update for the Pixel 4a, which reduced the battery capacity of some devices by half. Along with the update, the company announced that it’ll offer free battery replacement for the impacted devices.

As anyone could guess, the update pissed people off, and they tried to reverse it. Google made that very difficult by removing older firmware builds from its repositories, which limited the options for a rollback. However, users did their best to avoid the update and used various techniques, including the Developer Option limiting automatic updates.



It later turned out that Google had a solid reason to act the way it did, and it was not all about planned obsolescence. In fact, the Pixel 4 battery had overheating issues, which could potentially lead to fires or burns. So, the update was an attempt from Google to mitigate the risk.

If I had a Pixel 4a, I would’ve probably been annoyed by Google’s conduct as well. However, the company continues offering battery replacements and other remedies, which is the recommended way to handle the issue. I know it could be frustrating, but if Google’s options are to halve the battery life or have people’s phones catching fire, the choice is obvious. So, if you’re still using a Pixel 4a, it could be in your best interest to replace its battery or explore alternative device options.

