Some Pixel 9 Google AI features leak: add me, studio, Pixel Screenshots

Now, the folks at Android Authority are giving us a glimpse of what we might expect from Google's continuous AI efforts. First of all, we have the name "Google AI", and also a feature similar to Microsoft's Recall (more on that, below).





Google AI is also said to feature "Studio", which is a new name for the "Creative Assistant" app that has been delayed previously. The screenshot that accompanies this shows that you can "imagine it" and "Pixel creates it". That's pretty cool, in my opinion, and hopefully, it won't generate six fingers on a person's hand instead of five (which is sadly often my experience with Microsoft's Copilot image generations...)







