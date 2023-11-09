Google Wallet will soon allow users to digitize their workplace IDs











This new capability is part of the Google Play Services app update to version 23.44 that began to rollout yesterday, as detailed in the app's changelog . However, it doesn't seem to have reached all users yet, not even those using the beta version of the app, which is now at version 23.44.14. Once rolled out, the feature will show up alongside the current options for adding a digital ID, such as a state driver's license.











We are referring to the ability to add your workplace ID cards to the app, effectively eliminating the need to carry a physical ID or lanyard. This means that, unless your workplace insists that physical identification needs to be shown at all times, you may finally be able to leave your ID at hoe and use your phone to access your workplace facilities.