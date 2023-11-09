Google Wallet will soon allow users to digitize their workplace IDs
Back in June, Google announced a series of new features that would slowly make their way to the Google Wallet app in order to make it a more comprehensive digital wallet solution. Most of these features have already launched, and one in particular was quietly added in a recent Google Play Services update.
We are referring to the ability to add your workplace ID cards to the app, effectively eliminating the need to carry a physical ID or lanyard. This means that, unless your workplace insists that physical identification needs to be shown at all times, you may finally be able to leave your ID at hoe and use your phone to access your workplace facilities.
As spotted by Android Police, the addition of workplace ID card support is part of a flurry of recent additions to Google Wallet. Just in the past few months, Google has added support for government-issued IDs in new states, easier tap-to-pay systems for commuters, and support for sharing passes. You can also digitize all the unsupported documents and passes, like library cards and gym memberships.
This new capability is part of the Google Play Services app update to version 23.44 that began to rollout yesterday, as detailed in the app's changelog. However, it doesn't seem to have reached all users yet, not even those using the beta version of the app, which is now at version 23.44.14. Once rolled out, the feature will show up alongside the current options for adding a digital ID, such as a state driver's license.
Source - Google System Updates
In its June announcement, Google never did specify a rollout timeline for the workplace ID card support, except for "later this year." Hopefully, this means that it should hopefully start reaching users soon, making it easier for them to set up digital IDs for reliable use in the future.
