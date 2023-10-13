Google Search gets creative: Google introduces AI image generator

draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast









When you tap on any of those images, you will see how generative AI has fleshed out your initial query with descriptive details, like " a photorealistic image of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast in a forest, grilling bacon ." You can then edit the description for even more detail. This new feature works similarly to existing AI image generators like DALL-E, Stable Diffusion, and MidJourney.



While AI opens exciting possibilities, Google tries to be mindful of responsible use. Safeguards are being built in to block the creation of images that violate the prohibited use policy for generative AI, including harmful or misleading content.



Each image generated through SGE will have metadata labeling and embedded watermarking to show it is AI-created.



Google Search's new image generation capability is currently only available in English in the United States for users 18 years or older who opted into the SGE experiment. TikTok already has done this , and Meta also wants to start labeling AI content to help users identify AI-generated content.



But that is not all, as Google also introduces written drafts in SGE. When you are researching a project or topic in Search, you often seek writing ideas and inspiration. With SGE, you can make your draft shorter or change the tone to be more casual.



In its blog post, Google also spills the beans about an upcoming tool called "About this Image" to help you assess the context and credibility of images. For instance, it might show you when a similar version of an image was first seen by Google or display other web pages using a similar image, including news or fact-checking sites.