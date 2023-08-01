Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Human or AI? Instagram might label AI-generated content

date 2023-08-01

Human or AI? Instagram might label AI-generated content
Recently, Meta, in collaboration with Microsoft, introduced the new Llama 2 - a next-generation large language AI model. This new technology enables companies to customize AI for their specific needs, like creating chatbots and image generators. It seems that consumer-facing generative AI tools based on this model are already on the horizon.

According to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi (via Engadget), it looks like Meta is developing several new generative AI features for Instagram. These features include labels that will help users to identify images "generated by Meta AI."

If you wonder what reverse engineers do, they are sort of detectives for technology. They take apart things like software or devices to figure out how they work, even if they were not the ones who originally made them. It's like solving a puzzle to understand the hidden secrets behind the technology.



The screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows an in-app message explaining that posts created using Meta’s generative AI tools may soon be labeled within Instagram. This suggests that the company could be interested in helping users identify AI-generated content.

There have been concerns about the safety and impact of free consumer-facing AI tools on our online presence. Some worry that they could aid the spread of misinformation or mislead people. To address these concerns, some AI companies, including Meta, have pledged to adopt AI safety measures, like using watermarks for AI-generated content. The introduction of labels for AI-generated content on Instagram might just be part of these measures.

Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI stand at the forefront of the artificial intelligence sector in the US. Last month, following a call to action from the White House, they made commitments to incorporate safeguards into their AI technology. Additionally, these industry leaders have joined hands to establish the Frontier Model Forum, an association focused on advancing AI, of which Meta is also a part. The forum's primary goal is to ensure the secure and ethical advancement of frontier AI models.

As AI continues to advance at a rapid pace, social media platforms should pay more attention to AI-generated content and clearly label it, even if the content is generated from third-party apps or software. Instagram already has many AI-generated human-like models posing as influencers, which can lead to confusion and misperception of reality.

