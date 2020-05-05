Software updates Google

Google Pixel phones start getting May security patches

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 05, 2020, 4:02 AM
Google Pixel phones start getting May security patches
There are benefits to owning a Pixel device, and one of them is timely security updates. Google announced in its May 2020 Android security bulletin that the latest security patches are already rolling out to Pixel devices. Pixel 4 series, the Pixel 3a, the Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 XL will be getting the update, which fixes several security issues.

The most severe vulnerabilities could enable attackers to use various techniques to gain access to your device or steal sensitive data. The May 2020 update doesn't contain any functional changes for Pixel phones, but keeping your security levels up to date is the right call.

If you're a Pixel user, you can try and trigger the update by going to Settings and selecting Check for updates. If you don't want to wait for the OTA update, you can download the full image from this page and try to install it manually, although the process is far from straightforward.

To learn how to check a device's security patch level, see Check and update your Android version.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless