Google Pixel Fold pops up with Verizon 5G bands
The first phone with foldable display from Google might be carried by Verizon, or at least support its Ultra Wideband mmWave 5G network frequencies just like Google's Pixel Pro models, gunning for a place in the best foldable phones pantheon.
While the Tensor G2 processor and the comparatively slow battery charging abilities don't scream a flagship 2023 phone, Google more than makes up for it by including a periscope zoom camera on a foldable phone, so that users outside China like Verizon's customers, can also enjoy such a rare beast.
The tentatively named Google Pixel Fold has made its pre-release pilgrimage at the Federal Communications Commission's testing grounds, and has now appeared in its database supporting the ultrafast mmWave 5G bands.
The "Google LLC Phone" is denoted with the G9FPL as a model number at the FCC, indicating a brand new handset line by the team from Mountain View. The Pixel Fold is expected to be Google's flagship phone series, followed by the Pixel 8 Pro on the high-end flat screen side, and the Pixel 8 at the midrange.
Unfortunately, with such a roster, Google may pull the plug on its budget a-line, so the upcoming Pixel 7a with its updated specs that bring it very close to the Pixel 7, might be the last truly cheap Google Pixel a-series phone.
Google Pixel Fold display, camera specs, and price to expect
As a reminder, Google won't be going all-in with the Pixel Fold when it comes to specs, but rather keep its price about $1700, while emphasizing on its Android multitasking prowess and software virtues that can take full advantage of the rumored hardware below:
- 7.6" internal display with 2208 x 1840 pixels, 120Hz refresh, and 1450 nits of peak brightness
- 5.8" Gorilla Glass Victus cover screen with 2092 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh, 1550 nits of peak brightness
- Google Tensor G2
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
- 256/512GB storage
- 4,821mAh battery
- 30W charging
- 48MP primary rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, 82-degree field of view, 0.8 μm pixels, 1/2" sensor
- 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 121.1-degree field of view, 1.25 μm pixels, 1/3" sensor
- 10.8MP telephoto camera with dual pixel technology, f/3.05 aperture, 21.9-degree field of view, 5x optical zoom, 1.22 μm pixels, 1/3.1" sensor
- 9.5MP front-facing camera with dual pixel technology, f/2.2 aperture, 84-degree field of view, 1.22 μm pixels
- 8MP inner camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view, 1.12 μm pixels
- 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm folded dimensions
- 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm unfolded dimensions
- 10 oz (283g) weight
