Google Pixel Fold pops up with Verizon 5G bands

The "Google LLC Phone" is denoted with the G9FPL as a model number at the FCC, indicating a brand new handset line by the team from Mountain View. The Pixel Fold is expected to be Google's flagship phone series, followed by the Pixel 8 Pro on the high-end flat screen side, and the Pixel 8 at the midrange.









Google Pixel Fold display, camera specs, and price to expect





As a reminder, Google won't be going all-in with the Pixel Fold when it comes to specs, but rather keep its price about $1700, while emphasizing on its Android multitasking prowess and software virtues that can take full advantage of the rumored hardware below:





7.6" internal display with 2208 x 1840 pixels, 120Hz refresh, and 1450 nits of peak brightness

5.8" Gorilla Glass Victus cover screen with 2092 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh, 1550 nits of peak brightness

Google Tensor G2

12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256/512GB storage

4,821mAh battery

30W charging

48MP primary rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, 82-degree field of view, 0.8 μm pixels, 1/2" sensor

10.8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 121.1-degree field of view, 1.25 μm pixels, 1/3" sensor

10.8MP telephoto camera with dual pixel technology, f/3.05 aperture, 21.9-degree field of view, 5x optical zoom, 1.22 μm pixels, 1/3.1" sensor

9.5MP front-facing camera with dual pixel technology, f/2.2 aperture, 84-degree field of view, 1.22 μm pixels

8MP inner camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view, 1.12 μm pixels

139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm folded dimensions

139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm unfolded dimensions

10 oz (283g) weight



While the Tensor G2 processor and the comparatively slow battery charging abilities don't scream a flagship 2023 phone, Google more than makes up for it by including a periscope zoom camera on a foldable phone, so that users outside China like Verizon's customers, can also enjoy such a rare beast.