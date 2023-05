Google Pixel Fold: Size Comparison

Get the 256GB Pixel Fold from Google at up to $1250 off! Google throws in a free Pixel Watch of $349 value with a preorder of its first foldable phone. If you trade, say, a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for it, Google will also knock $900 off the price of the Pixel Fold, too. $1249 off (69%) Trade-in Gift $550 $1799 Pre-order at Google Preorder the 512GB Pixel Fold from Google for $670 with trade Apart from the free Pixel Watch, Google tacks on a generous trade-in credit to reduce the hefty $1919 price of its 512GB Pixel Fold down to $670. $1249 off (65%) Trade-in Gift $670 $1919 Pre-order at Google

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Oppo Find N2





Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs OnePlus 11





Google Pixel Fold vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max









It should be noted that comparing foldable smartphones is no easy feat. Of course, we will try to do so nonetheless. So how does the Google Pixel Fold measure up? Is it bigger than the competition?Firstly, we will, naturally, pitch the three biggest (literally and metaphorically speaking) notepad-style foldables currently available internationally against one another. There really is no point in comparing the Pixel Fold to clamshell ones like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip as they are much smaller regardless of how you choose to look at it.It should be noted that, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4 , whose cover screen is abnormally tall in comparison to most conventional handsets, the Pixel Fold features a secondary display that is much more in line with the dimensions of a normal smartphone panel. The 5.8” secondary display might technically be just 0.4” smaller than the one of the Galaxy Fold 4, but the aspect ratios are what truly makes a difference.Interestingly enough, the Pixel Fold’s dimensions are somewhat similar to the ones of the Oppo Find N2 , although the latter’s secondary screen is a bit smaller at 5.54”. When unfolded, all three of these devices have very similar size footprints and comparable aspect ratios. The main displays of the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Fold both come in at 7.6”. However, Google’s device has much more prominent bezels. The Oppo Find N2 is the smallest of the bunch with its 7.1” primary display.Comparing foldables to mundane smartphones is no easy feat. It goes without saying that the Pixel Fold, when folded, is much more compact than the 6.8” Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the 6.7” OnePlus 11 . However, both handsets are dwarfed by the main 7.6” display of the Pixel foldable. The case is similar with all non-foldable Android smartphones. Apple has no foldable in its arsenal, so comparing the Google Pixel Fold to any iPhone is like trying to compare apples and oranges (pun intended). When folded, the Google Pixel Fold approaches the smaller 6.1” iPhone 14 Pro in size. On the other hand, the main display of Google’s device is much bigger than the largest iPhone out there - the iPhone 14 Pro Max