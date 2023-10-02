Google Pixel 8: what key display and storage specs are on the box?
The Google Pixel 8 event is fast approaching and right on cue, the box where the smaller member of the 2023 Pixel series has appeared in its retail box. Those who preorder the Pixel 8 after the October 8 event will be able to get it in said box plus a new Pixel Buds Pro as a gift, judging from leaked promo materials.
Google Pixel 8: what's on the box?
The leaked Google Pixel 8 box has appeared courtesy of a famed disassembler PBK who often does teardowns of the latest and greatest phones and other gadgets to demonstrate how they are built and what makes them tick.
Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 8 design shown on the box looks just like in the teaser with which Google previewed it and the Pixel 8 Pro not long ago. There is the familiar camera strip across the back with two units, for the main and the ultrawide cameras. The Pixel 8 in the box here comes in Google's Hazel color.
Pixel 8 box front
Pixel 8 display, 5G connectivity, and storage specs
This particular leaked Pixel 8 is a Canadian model as is written on the box, with information both in French and in English. The G9BQD model number is assembled in Vietnam, but the accessories in the Google Pixel 8 box, like the charging cable and a Quick Switch Adapter, originate from China.
Pixel 8 box back
The Pixel 8 display size is listed as having a 6.2-inch diagonal, just like its predecessor, while the Pixel 8 storage begins from the 128GB mark. Since that's not a VerizonPixel 8, or a phone that needs to go on a 5G mmWave network like Verizon's Ultra Wideband coverage, the 5G modem inside only offers sub-6GHz connectivity.
As a reminder, the Google Pixel 8 is expected to land with a new Tensor G3 chipset as well as a 120Hz display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness. A 50MP main camera plus a 12MP ultrawide shooter would be in tow, plus a generous 4,575mAh battery to round up the good offering.
The sad part? Because of the upgraded specs, Google may have decided to raise the Pixel 8 price a bit above the launch tag of its predecessors, so it remains to be seen how the market will accept Google's base 2023 Pixel.
Things that are NOT allowed: