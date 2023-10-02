Google Pixel 8: what key display and storage specs are on the box?





Google Pixel 8: what's on the box?





Google Pixel 8 box has appeared courtesy of a famed disassembler The leakedbox has appeared courtesy of a famed disassembler PBK who often does teardowns of the latest and greatest phones and other gadgets to demonstrate how they are built and what makes them tick.





Pixel 8 design shown on the box looks just like in the teaser with which Google previewed it and the Pixel 8 in the box here comes in Google's Hazel color. Unsurprisingly, thedesign shown on the box looks just like in the teaser with which Google previewed it and the Pixel 8 Pro not long ago. There is the familiar camera strip across the back with two units, for the main and the ultrawide cameras. Thein the box here comes in Google's Hazel color.









Pixel 8 display, 5G connectivity, and storage specs





This particular leaked Pixel 8 is a Canadian model as is written on the box, with information both in French and in English. The G9BQD model number is assembled in Vietnam, but the accessories in the Google Pixel 8 box, like the charging cable and a Quick Switch Adapter, originate from China.









Pixel 8 display size is listed as having a 6.2-inch diagonal, just like its predecessor, while the Pixel 8 storage begins from the 128GB mark. Since that's not a Pixel 8 , or a phone that needs to go on a 5G mmWave network like Verizon 's Ultra Wideband coverage, the 5G modem inside only offers sub-6GHz connectivity. Thedisplay size is listed as having a 6.2-inch diagonal, just like its predecessor, while thestorage begins from the 128GB mark. Since that's not a Verizon , or a phone that needs to go on a 5G mmWave network like's Ultra Wideband coverage, the 5G modem inside only offers sub-6GHz connectivity.





Google Pixel 8 is expected to land with a new As a reminder, theis expected to land with a new Tensor G3 chipset as well as a 120Hz display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness. A 50MP main camera plus a 12MP ultrawide shooter would be in tow, plus a generous 4,575mAh battery to round up the good offering.



