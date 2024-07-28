Google Photos is making it easier to hide those faces you don't want to see in Memories

Google Photos' feature to hide a face from memories | Images credit — Android Authority





Other Features Included

Along with the change above, Google is also making it easier to change the label for a face or update their cover photo. This can all be done directly from the photo details, without having to go to different menus.This is good news for anyone who wants more control over their Google Photos experience. Whether you're trying to avoid seeing pictures of an ex or simply want to curate your Memories feed, Google's new features will make it easier to do so.While we don't know exactly when or if these changes will be available to everyone, the feature seems almost ready to go. So, keep an eye out for an update to Google Photos in the coming weeks or months.