Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google Photos is making it easier to hide those faces you don't want to see in Memories

By
0comments
Google Photos is making it easier to hide those faces you don't want to see in Memories
Google Photos is working on making it easier to control which faces appear in your Memories feed and throughout your photo library. This is great news for anyone who has ever wished they could hide certain people from their digital photo albums.

Currently, hiding a face in Google Photos requires a few steps. You have to open a photo, swipe up to see the details, tap on a face, then navigate to a different menu to hide them. There's also a way to do this in the app's settings, but it's a bit more complicated and not ideal if you're just looking at one photo.

Google's Solution

According to findings hidden in the code of the latest version of the Google Photos app, Google has been working on a simpler way to do this. Soon, you'll be able to hide a face directly from the photo's details by just tapping the three dots next to the face in the "People" section, and choosing to hide it. You can decide to see that person less often in Memories or completely block them. This new method is a lot simpler and faster.

Google Photos' feature to hide a face from memories | Images credit — Android Authority

Other Features Included

Along with the change above, Google is also making it easier to change the label for a face or update their cover photo. This can all be done directly from the photo details, without having to go to different menus.

This is good news for anyone who wants more control over their Google Photos experience. Whether you're trying to avoid seeing pictures of an ex or simply want to curate your Memories feed, Google's new features will make it easier to do so.

While we don't know exactly when or if these changes will be available to everyone, the feature seems almost ready to go. So, keep an eye out for an update to Google Photos in the coming weeks or months.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: New tests crown new 5G speed king, new old 5G availability champion
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: New tests crown new 5G speed king, new old 5G availability champion

Latest News

Apple should make an iPhone Mini again
Apple should make an iPhone Mini again
At 50% off, the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) sells for under $300 and is absolutely unmissable
At 50% off, the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) sells for under $300 and is absolutely unmissable
The iOS build running most iPhone units might surprise you
The iOS build running most iPhone units might surprise you
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
If you already installed iOS 18 Developer Beta 4, you may need to do it again
If you already installed iOS 18 Developer Beta 4, you may need to do it again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless