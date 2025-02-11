Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Google Messages will ruin a perfectly fine feature for no good reason

Google usually adds interesting and useful features to Google Messages, such as the rumored unsend functionality, but occasionally it introduces changes that make things unnecessarily hard and confusing. For instance, a rumored new upcoming feature may complicate the message-sending process for dual-SIM users.

When analyzing a new Google Messages version, folks at Android Authority stumbled upon some code that indicates the company will relocate the SIM selector.

At the moment, you can select the SIM you want to use for sending a text message in the compose box. The preference remains the same for texting a specific contact unless you change it.

This is a very convenient way to switch between SIMs when texting someone. All you have to do is tap the SIM icon in the compose box in Google Messages. For some reason, Google wants to make the process a little complicated.



When analyzing Google Messages version 20250209_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic, it was discovered that the SIM swap icon had been removed from the compose box. The toggle has been moved to the profile/conversation details section.

This change will require you to go to the profile/conversation details section to select the SIM for individual conversations.

While this may seem like an insignificant change with no impact on how you use the app, it might inconvenience users who frequently switch between SIMs. The app will display which SIM was used for sending a message, so at least there will be no confusion about that.

Google Messages will still let you set a default SIM for sending messages in the settings app, but if you are always switching services, you can instead require the app to "Ask every time" you text someone.

Dual SIM RCS support was added to Google Messages only recently. It might be that Google doesn't want to clutter the compose box by displaying the SIM selector icon, which is why the setting has been moved. Regardless, if this feature ever ships, it will surely take some getting used to.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

