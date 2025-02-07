Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Google Messages might soon save you from texting regrets

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
A person holding a smartphone with Google Messages logo on the display.
We've probably all been there – sending a text and instantly wishing we could take it back, only to watch it slip away with no way to undo it. Well, that frustrating moment might soon be a thing of the past, at least in Google Messages.

It looks like Google Messages is finally adding a long-overdue feature – letting users delete RCS chats for everyone. A teardown of the latest app version (20250131_02_RC00) reveals that soon, users will get two choices when deleting a message: "Delete for everyone" and "Delete for me.

Right now, deleting an RCS chat only removes it from your own device, while the recipient can still see it. But with this update, you'll be able to erase messages for both parties, much like WhatsApp.

However, there's a key difference – Google Messages seems to notify recipients when a sender deletes or even attempts to delete a message. On WhatsApp, recipients can see that a message was deleted, but they don't get a separate notification about it. This could be awkward for anyone who'd prefer a little more privacy.

It's still unclear exactly when Google will roll out RCS chat deletion, but since the feature is already in the works, it's likely coming soon.

Google Messages offers a mix of security and features. | Image credit – Google

Like most Google Messages updates, this change might not seem like a big deal on its own, but it's the small tweaks like this that make a difference over time. I think it's great to see Google finally adding this much-needed option.

Plus, with Samsung Messages and a few carrier-specific texting apps being phased out to push Google Messages and RCS forward, it's more important than ever for Google to keep improving its messaging app.

On that note, Google is also working on a new feature that lets you add comments to images and videos, along with tweaks to read receipts for better visibility.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

AT&T now lets you know why businesses are calling
AT&T now lets you know why businesses are calling
Get the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a bargain price—save up to $1,200 with this limited-time offer
Get the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a bargain price—save up to $1,200 with this limited-time offer
Sorry, Galaxy S24 users, you may have to wait more for the stable One UI 7
Sorry, Galaxy S24 users, you may have to wait more for the stable One UI 7
Doorbuster deal lets you save 30% and get the Lenovo Tab M11 with stylus at unbeatable price
Doorbuster deal lets you save 30% and get the Lenovo Tab M11 with stylus at unbeatable price
Pixel 9a Europe price leaks: 256GB buyers get the short end of the stick, just like in the US
Pixel 9a Europe price leaks: 256GB buyers get the short end of the stick, just like in the US
Growing tensions put iPhone at further risk in the Chinese market
Growing tensions put iPhone at further risk in the Chinese market
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless