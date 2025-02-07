Google Messages might soon save you from texting regrets
We've probably all been there – sending a text and instantly wishing we could take it back, only to watch it slip away with no way to undo it. Well, that frustrating moment might soon be a thing of the past, at least in Google Messages.
It looks like Google Messages is finally adding a long-overdue feature – letting users delete RCS chats for everyone. A teardown of the latest app version (20250131_02_RC00) reveals that soon, users will get two choices when deleting a message: "Delete for everyone" and "Delete for me.
However, there's a key difference – Google Messages seems to notify recipients when a sender deletes or even attempts to delete a message. On WhatsApp, recipients can see that a message was deleted, but they don't get a separate notification about it. This could be awkward for anyone who'd prefer a little more privacy.
Plus, with Samsung Messages and a few carrier-specific texting apps being phased out to push Google Messages and RCS forward, it's more important than ever for Google to keep improving its messaging app.
Right now, deleting an RCS chat only removes it from your own device, while the recipient can still see it. But with this update, you'll be able to erase messages for both parties, much like WhatsApp.
It's still unclear exactly when Google will roll out RCS chat deletion, but since the feature is already in the works, it's likely coming soon.
Google Messages offers a mix of security and features. | Image credit – Google
Like most Google Messages updates, this change might not seem like a big deal on its own, but it's the small tweaks like this that make a difference over time. I think it's great to see Google finally adding this much-needed option.
On that note, Google is also working on a new feature that lets you add comments to images and videos, along with tweaks to read receipts for better visibility.
