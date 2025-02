Google Messages might soon save you from texting regrets

Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

We've probably all been there – sending a text and instantly wishing we could take it back, only to watch it slip away with no way to undo it. Well, that frustrating moment might soon be a thing of the past, at least in Google Messages.It looks like Google Messages is finally adding a long-overdue feature – letting users delete RCS chats for everyone. A teardown of the latest app version (20250131_02_RC00) reveals that soon, users will get two choices when deleting a message: "Delete for everyone" and "Delete for me.Right now, deleting an RCS chat only removes it from your own device, while the recipient can still see it. But with this update, you'll be able to erase messages for both parties, much like WhatsApp.However, there's a key difference – Google Messages seems to notify recipients when a sender deletes or even attempts to delete a message. On WhatsApp, recipients can see that a message was deleted, but they don't get a separate notification about it. This could be awkward for anyone who'd prefer a little more privacy.It's still unclear exactly when Google will roll out RCS chat deletion, but since the feature is already in the works, it's likely coming soon.