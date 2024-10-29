Google Messages dual SIM RCS support sees wider rollout in beta

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google Messages has been working on dual SIM RCS support since the beginning of this year, and now it's expanding its support to more devices in beta.

Right now, you can only have RCS active on one phone number at a time in Google Messages. RCS is a protocol for mobile messaging that is designed to replace SMS and MMS protocols, and allows for rich chat features like message reactions, read receipts, and other chat features.

The dual SIM RCS feature allows you to have two numbers with RCS support simultaneously. You are able to go to Settings and then RCS and you will see the status of both SIMs. You can disable or enable each SIM RCS support from there as well.

The feature has been in its testing phase in recent months, with some users spotting it here and there on their devices. Now, more users are seeing it with the latest Google Messages beta (version 20241018_01_RC00+). Users on Google Fi, T-Mobile, Verizon, and other big carriers have seen it, across different phone models, including devices from Samsung.

The feature also works if you have a physical SIM and an eSIM (an eSIM is a SIM card embedded in your device that cannot be taken out like a regular SIM, most modern phones come with eSIM support).

However, it's important to note that not all Google Messages users have received the update yet. It's a server-side rollout, and it's also still in beta. For the moment, its official global release is still unknown, but it may become clear in the following months.

I personally find the option to have dual RCS very useful. I'm not a person who sports two SIM cards at the moment, but having this as an option is awesome, and I'm sure it's even better for people who have two SIMs. Hopefully, the global rollout will be sooner rather than later.
