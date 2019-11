Google Messages update adds long-awaited Verified SMS feature

Message could not be verified

Google has quietly added a new setting in the Messages app that will prevent users from receiving spam via SMS. The new feature is called Verified SMS and it's only available in the United States for the time being.Unfortunately, the new feature doesn't work for all numbers, AndroidPolice has learned. Only numbers from businesses are filtered using the Verified SMS feature, but that's better than nothing.As part of this feature, Google's anti-spam systems verify all messages that are sent to you by a business that's registered with Verified SMS. If the codes don't match and Google can't verify the message, then the Message app will display the following message: “.” Google says that it doesn't see your messages, including when authenticity codes are sent to Google directly from the business. You can toggle the Verified SMS feature on or off from the Settings menu where the new options should pop up if you're located in the United States.Since the new feature has been specially designed for your safety, it's not recommended to reply with sensitive info or open links that you've received via SMS, unless the message has been successfully verified by Google.