Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Android Apps Google

Google Messages update adds long-awaited Verified SMS feature

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 29, 2019, 5:10 AM
Google Messages update adds long-awaited Verified SMS feature
Google has quietly added a new setting in the Messages app that will prevent users from receiving spam via SMS. The new feature is called Verified SMS and it's only available in the United States for the time being.

Unfortunately, the new feature doesn't work for all numbers, AndroidPolice has learned. Only numbers from businesses are filtered using the Verified SMS feature, but that's better than nothing.

As part of this feature, Google's anti-spam systems verify all messages that are sent to you by a business that's registered with Verified SMS. If the codes don't match and Google can't verify the message, then the Message app will display the following message: “Message could not be verified.”

Google says that it doesn't see your messages, including when authenticity codes are sent to Google directly from the business. You can toggle the Verified SMS feature on or off from the Settings menu where the new options should pop up if you're located in the United States.

Since the new feature has been specially designed for your safety, it's not recommended to reply with sensitive info or open links that you've received via SMS, unless the message has been successfully verified by Google.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

BlakeRich
Reply

1. BlakeRich

Posts: 5; Member since: 46 min ago

Most of us want to have good income but don't know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result best Of Luck for new Initiative...Here For MORE INFO PLEASE just COPY AND PASTE this SITE............www.Fox120.com

posted on 41 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-inaccurate-renders-fix
Samsung Galaxy S11+: here's what could be wrong with those renders
samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 devices have arrived
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
best-smart-speakers-and-displays-in-2019
Best smart speakers and smart displays in 2019
samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.