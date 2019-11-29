Google Messages update adds long-awaited Verified SMS feature
As part of this feature, Google's anti-spam systems verify all messages that are sent to you by a business that's registered with Verified SMS. If the codes don't match and Google can't verify the message, then the Message app will display the following message: “Message could not be verified.”
Google says that it doesn't see your messages, including when authenticity codes are sent to Google directly from the business. You can toggle the Verified SMS feature on or off from the Settings menu where the new options should pop up if you're located in the United States.
Since the new feature has been specially designed for your safety, it's not recommended to reply with sensitive info or open links that you've received via SMS, unless the message has been successfully verified by Google.
