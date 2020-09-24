Google adds a COVID-19 layer to Google Maps
Google continues to work on improving Google Maps and on Wednesday a "COVID-19 layer" started rolling out. With this layer, users can see areas where the virus is spreading and it is coded by color based on the number of people with the coronavirus in each region. The layer produces these color codes based on the seven-day average for the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and even reveals whether the number of cases is trending higher or lower.
The source of the data that you'll see comes from legitimate places such as Johns Hopkins, the New York Times, and Wikipedia. Those places get their info from the World Health Organization, state and local health agencies, government organizations, and hospitals. And while consumers can get the same info through Google Search, they can also obtain it from Google Maps. As Google says, "While getting around is more complicated these days, our hope is that these Google Maps features will help you get where you need to be as safely and efficiently as possible."