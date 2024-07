Google Maps "Promoted Pins" feature that's freaking everyone out is not new

Update: Google Google has clarified that what was mistaken as a popup is actually "Promoted Pins," which are nothing new and only appear when you tap a location on the map.





When the same was told to Anthony Higman , the person who first posted about the feature, he was adamant that he did not tap anything and the suggestion popped up on its own. The good thing is that Higman said that the popup disappeared on its own in less than a minute.









The original article continues below.





As X user Google Maps has started suggesting sponsored stops to drivers.As X user Anthony Higman has shared, Google's map app will not shy away from suggesting a quick detour to get you to visit one of the locations paying it to advertise on the app. Highman was asked to make a stop at Royal Farms, which is rated 2.9.









Apparently, these hangouts are suggested arbitrarily and don't have anything to do with your search history, which is how online ads usually work.



As if we don't have enough ads all around us already, be it in the form of billboards when we are on the road or on websites we frequent, Google has somehow decided it's a good idea to blast ads in your face when you are driving.



