iOS Android Apps Google Wearables

Google Fit update makes the app much easier to use

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 21, 2020, 10:37 PM
Google Fit update makes the app much easier to use
Great news for those using Google's fitness app without a Wear OS-powered smartwatch. The Mountain View company has just announced that Google Fit is much easier to use after the latest update that's now rolling out to Android and iOS devices.

Simply put, if you have an Android phone, you can now tap or swipe on the widget to access your Google Fit stats. If you're using an iPhone, you can now swipe to the widget in the Today view to see your detailed Google Fit stats. If you have a Wear OS smartwatch, swiping left is all you need to do to see stats on your Google Fit tile.

Not sure why Google has decided to focus on these minor changes instead of fixing many of the issues that plague Wear OS, but it's better than nothing. Well, that's about it folks, hopefully, the next update brings something much more useful.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

fur0n
Reply

3. fur0n

Posts: 83; Member since: Jun 13, 2012

I still don't understand all the hate on Wear OS, it does everything I care for a Smartwatch to do. I personally like the current design of the OS! Maybe I'm in the minority here...

posted on 17 min ago

lerega5150
Reply

2. lerega5150

Posts: 9; Member since: yesterday

Start your home business right now. Spend more time with your family and earn.Start bringing 55$/hour just on a computer. Very easy way to make your life happy and earning continuously.         Ⓡwww.richfly2.ℂℴℳⓇ please don't copy"Ⓡ" In Url Thanks 

posted on yesterday, 11:04 PM

JodiJRyan
Reply

1. JodiJRyan

Posts: 14; Member since: yesterday

Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot. just COPY and paste  websaite>→→→HER☛  www.bayusd11.com

posted on yesterday, 10:43 PM

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

First Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is doomed, and it's all the Galaxy S20 Ultra's fault
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features
The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features
What will happen if Chinese brands drop the Google Play Store for good?
What will happen if Chinese brands drop the Google Play Store for good?
T-Mobile hopes to close on its merger with Sprint as soon as April 1st
T-Mobile hopes to close on its merger with Sprint as soon as April 1st
Samsung patent reveals possible waterfall screen and projector for Galaxy Note 20 line
Samsung patent reveals possible waterfall screen and projector for Galaxy Note 20 line
Apple's next iPhone might not be called iPhone 9... Or iPhone SE 2
Apple's next iPhone might not be called iPhone 9... Or iPhone SE 2
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Switched from Android to iOS last week; this is what I've discovered so far
Switched from Android to iOS last week; this is what I've discovered so far
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless