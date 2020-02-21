Google Fit update makes the app much easier to use

Great news for those using Google's fitness app without a Wear OS-powered smartwatch. The Mountain View company has just announced
that Google Fit is much easier to use after the latest update that's now rolling out to Android and iOS devices.
Simply put, if you have an Android phone, you can now tap or swipe on the widget to access your Google Fit stats. If you're using an iPhone, you can now swipe to the widget in the Today view to see your detailed Google Fit
stats. If you have a Wear OS smartwatch, swiping left is all you need to do to see stats on your Google Fit tile.
Not sure why Google has decided to focus on these minor changes instead of fixing many of the issues that plague Wear OS, but it's better than nothing. Well, that's about it folks, hopefully, the next update brings something much more useful.
