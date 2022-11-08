 Rare promotion has Google Fi SIM kits heavily discounted at Amazon - PhoneArena
Rare promotion has Google Fi SIM kits heavily discounted at Amazon

Rare promotion has Google Fi SIM kits heavily discounted at Amazon
Formerly Project Fi, Google’s MVNO that offers mobile services using cellular networks and Wi-Fi, Google Fi, is one of the smaller companies active in the telecom business. The carrier is heavily focusing on Google’s Pixel lineup but decided to expand its portfolio adding devices from competitors like Apple and Samsung in recent years.

Customers considering going the way of Google Fi must purchase a SIM kit before activating their compatible smartphones. The cheapest is the basic Google Fi SIM kit, which costs $10. This one includes $10 credit on your first bill and allows you to choose between the Simply Unlimited, Unlimited Plus, and Flexible plans via the Google Fi app.

Google Fi SIM Card Kit

SIM card compatible with most unlocked phones. Includes $10 credit on your first bill.
$3 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Fi Simply Unlimited SIM kit

Upon activation, you will receive a credit for one month of service on the Simply Unlimited plan ($50 value, taxes, and fees not included).
$10 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Fi Unlimited Plus SIM Kit

Upon activation, you will receive a credit for one month of service on the Unlimited Plus plan ($65 value, taxes, and fees not included).
$18 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

On the other hand, the Google Fi Simply Unlimited SIM kit typically sells for $50. Just like the name suggests, once inserted into a phone compatible with Fi, you’ll be able to activate the Simply Unlimited plan ($50 value, taxes and fees not included) and receive a credit for one month of service. The Simply Unlimited plan offers unlimited data, calls and texts within the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as 5GB of high-speed hotspot tethering.

There’s also the more expensive Google Fi Unlimited Plus SIM kit that’s on sale at Amazon too. This one usually sells for $65, but Amazon offers a nearly 30% discount on the SIM kit. This is a very good deal considering that you’ll also be getting the first month of service for free.

Keep in mind that Google Fi uses networks operated by T-Mobile and UScellular, so if you don’t plan to buy a phone from Google’s carrier, at least make sure that your own device is unlocked and it works with the T-Mobile GSM network.

This is a rather unusual promotion, which probably means that Google Fi really wants to more customers to join its service. Check out the deals above and decide for yourself, though keep in mind that Black Friday is just around the corner.
