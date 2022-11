Rare promotion has Google Fi SIM kits heavily discounted at Amazon

On the other hand, the Google Fi Simply Unlimited SIM kit typically sells for $50. Just like the name suggests, once inserted into a phone compatible with Fi, you’ll be able to activate the Simply Unlimited plan ($50 value, taxes and fees not included) and receive a credit for one month of service. The Simply Unlimited plan offers unlimited data, calls and texts within the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as 5GB of high-speed hotspot tethering.There’s also the more expensive Google Fi Unlimited Plus SIM kit that’s on sale at Amazon too. This one usually sells for $65, but Amazon offers a nearly 30% discount on the SIM kit. This is a very good deal considering that you’ll also be getting the first month of service for free.Keep in mind that Google Fi uses networks operated by T-Mobile and UScellular, so if you don’t plan to buy a phone from Google’s carrier, at least make sure that your own device is unlocked and it works with the T-Mobile GSM network.This is a rather unusual promotion, which probably means that Google Fi really wants to more customers to join its service. Check out the deals above and decide for yourself, though keep in mind that Black Friday is just around the corner