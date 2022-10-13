Google Fi now automatically encrypts Pixel users' data traffic

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

It looks like Google wants to give Pixel users an even bigger incentive to subscribe to its Fi plans. As the company announced in a new blog post, if you are a Fi subscriber using a Pixel 4 or above running at least Android 12, your whole data traffic on the Fi cellular network is now automatically encrypted and private.

You won't need to enable anything in order to use the new service. You just open your browser and start, well, browsing. Google also reminds that if you are connected to a Wi-Fi network — especially a public one — you can enable Fi's free VPN service, which will encrypt your internet traffic on that network. Furthermore, Fi's VPN works on all phones, so even without a Pixel smartphone, you can turn it on to protect your data.

Google also highlights that if you are on the phone with another Fi user, the call is secure. Additionally, if you are texting with another user and both of you are using the Google Messages app, the messages are encrypted and secure.

Google Fi is the tech giant's mobile virtual network operator service. Just like with regular phone plans, with Fi, you can make calls, send messages, and watch YouTube through a mobile broadband connection. Furthermore, you get access to more cell towers since it intelligently switches between T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular's networks, as well as secure Wi-Fi connections.

Also, since Google Fi is available in 200+ countries, you can automatically connect to its network even when you are abroad without paying any additional taxes. As Google stated, "You can just use your phone as you would at home."
