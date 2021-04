Google wants you to watch your step with the new Heads Up feature

The exact algorithms behind the new feature aren’t clear. For example, using the front camera/sensors to detect if you’re actually looking at your phone or just holding it in your hand while walking would be an elegant solution.According to 9to5Google , Heads Up is rolling out only on Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 phones at the moment. If you’re a Pixel user, you can check your Digital Wellbeing app version. It seems that only users that are enrolled in the Android Beta Program can update to the necessary build of Digital Wellbeing in order to see the feature (v1.0.364375698). You'll also need to manually enable the feature, before starting to get scolded by your smartphone to watch your step.