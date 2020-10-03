iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Android Apps Google VR

Google's Daydream VR is dead, support ending with Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 03, 2020, 8:20 AM
Google's Daydream VR is dead, support ending with Android 11
Google has been killing various Daydream VR features since last year, but the app is still getting support to this day. With the release of Android 11, Daydream VR's days are over, as Google has just confirmed it will no longer push updates for the Daydream app.

Google's decision isn't really surprising considering that the Daydream View headset has been retired and is no longer available for sale. That being said, those of you who own such a VR headset will be able to continue to use the Daydream app but know that it won't receive any more updates.

More importantly, since Google no longer supports the Daydream VR app, it may not work properly on some devices running Android 11 or later. Despite the change, Google says that it doesn't expect users to lose account information or functionality for third-party apps.

The same goes for the Daydream service, which means you can still access it, but it won't get any more software or security updates. The main takeaway is that you can continue to use your Daydream View headset with third-party apps as long as you use it on a device that runs Android 10 or lower. If you're switching to an Android 11-powered phone, there's no guarantee that the Daydream VR app will work flawlessly.

