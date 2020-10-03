Google's Daydream VR is dead, support ending with Android 11
More importantly, since Google no longer supports the Daydream VR app, it may not work properly on some devices running Android 11 or later. Despite the change, Google says that it doesn't expect users to lose account information or functionality for third-party apps.
The same goes for the Daydream service, which means you can still access it, but it won't get any more software or security updates. The main takeaway is that you can continue to use your Daydream View headset with third-party apps as long as you use it on a device that runs Android 10 or lower. If you're switching to an Android 11-powered phone, there's no guarantee that the Daydream VR app will work flawlessly.