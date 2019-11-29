Get $100 off the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and older iPhone models when you switch to Cricket

If you're looking to upgrade to to the iPhone 11, or get a cheaper—yet very, very good
alternative—in the face of the iPhone XR
, Cricket has got a bunch of Black Friday deals that may be right up your alley! Heck, even if you're in the market for an older iPhone model, like the iPhone 8
, iPhone 7
, or even the 6s, there's an offer for you.
So, here's the deal: you can get $100 off of many new and older iPhone models when you port in and activate a new $60/month voice plan on Cricket. If you're interested, these are the iPhone models that you can save $100 on if you decide to take advantage of this deal:
This deal is good through December 9. If you're interested, check out the details at Cricket's website
.
