Get $100 off the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and older iPhone models when you switch to Cricket

Milen Yanachkov by Milen Yanachkov   /  Nov 29, 2019, 11:00 AM
Get $100 off the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and older iPhone models when you switch to Cricket
If you're looking to upgrade to to the iPhone 11, or get a cheaper—yet very, very good alternative—in the face of the iPhone XR, Cricket has got a bunch of Black Friday deals that may be right up your alley! Heck, even if you're in the market for an older iPhone model, like the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, or even the 6s, there's an offer for you.

So, here's the deal: you can get $100 off of many new and older iPhone models when you port in and activate a new $60/month voice plan on Cricket. If you're interested, these are the iPhone models that you can save $100 on if you decide to take advantage of this deal:


This deal is good through December 9. If you're interested, check out the details at Cricket's website.

Get $100 off the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and older iPhone models when you switch to Cricket
