Galaxy Z Fold 5: Why the swiss army knife of phones will finally deserve your purchase next year (and why it won't)

Wait longer if you will, but the issues of weight, size, and cost aren't likely to change anytime soon

2023 – the year the Z Fold finally becomes what Samsung envisioned from the start?





Get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to $1200 off! The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at Samsung.com with a $300 instant credit! Samsung is giving you the 512 GB storage upgrade for less than the base 256 GB model right now. Enhanced trade-in is open and you can get up to $1,000 off extra (total discount - $1,300) $1300 off (68%) Trade-in Gift $619 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung

If you've always wanted a folding phone, but are waiting for the price to go down dramatically, along with their weight and thickness – that's all probably a pipe dream. From an engineering standpoint, we can't go much thinner than this, and the price isn't shaping up to get much lower either. If anything, I wouldn't be surprised if the Z Fold 5 jumps in cost due to its potentially included S Pen stylus, but we'll see.In any case, if you're passionate about foldables, pull the trigger on a Z Fold 5 next year, or wait a couple of months after its release to see what Apple and Google may or may not add to the table, but don't wait any longer.It sure seems like it, no? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments section – do you expect that the Z Fold will reach its best and final form next year, and it'll all be minor upgrades from then?Are you betting on Apple and Google releasing their own foldables in 2023?And, are you going to buy a folding phone then, or are you still not sold on the idea, and prefer the tried and tested, regular slab phone form factor?