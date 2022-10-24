My favorite Android device right now is… not a phone! (But pretty close!)

In conclusion, pretty much any Android device I've used so far, in addition to the usual phones and tablets, has been a joy to tinker with.Unlike Windows, which can be slow and chug on underpowered hardware, and iOS, which Apple has reserved only for itself and its own smartphones, Android is so capable, yet light. Giving the freedom for anyone to do anything with it, and allowing so many smaller companies and groups of tech enthusiasts to do more than they would've been able to otherwise.Nowadays it's the go-to OS for any small company that can't afford to make their own one from scratch. Just customize it and you're set!So – cheers to Android for making so many fun things possible!