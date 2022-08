Galaxy Z Fold 4 proves that it's time for a change; Do you agree?

How likely are Google, Apple and those other guys to release foldables now?

Samsung's foldable competition is out there – it's just vastly overshadowed by the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip

Sooner or later, people will want something new, and Samsung is prepared to give it to them while stomping out the competition – the Z Fold 4 is just around the corner

Let's start with Google. The search engine giant we all know and love (?) actually did attempt to release a foldable phone several times now – the mythical Google Pixel Fold According to the many leaks we've seen for it, this device went through several name changes, delays and a possible cancellation. And the latter is due to Google deciding it just won't be able to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Is Google being smart, avoiding losing money by releasing an inferior foldable, or perhaps it's just not passionate enough about entering the folding market in the first place?I previously suggested that if Google couldn't release a Z Fold 4 competitor, what it could've done is release an affordable foldable phone instead, one that would potentially undercut the Z Fold 4 greatly, and sell purely due to its affordability. Many brands have done this – "If you can't beat 'em, make a cheaper thing."But yes, it would seem that Google has given up on the idea of a Pixel foldable, at least for now, because Samsung's Z Fold is just such scary competition.Now let's look at Apple – when is it releasing a foldable iPhone ? How come Apple used to be the brand to introduce new, cool products we didn't even know we wanted, yet now Samsung is the one doing it with foldables?Well, like Google, Apple too was rumored to have been toying with the idea of both foldable iPhones and iPads, but so far, that's gone nowhere. In fact, I'm willing to bet Apple will never release a folding phone, because it has its own trick up its sleeve – augmented reality. And it could be on the brink of showing it.For years now Apple has been quietly working on its Apple AR glasses , which the Tim Cook-headed company likely sees as the true "next big thing", and not foldable phones.But there are other brands besides Google and Apple that we can check out. Brands that actually dared to compete with Samsung in the folding phone market, even despite the odds, which are concretely in Samsung's favor.The first foldable Motorola Razr actually came out before the Samsung Z Flip, did you know that? Moto beat Samsung to the punch, yet Samsung's foldable is vastly more popular and successful – why would that be?Well, it could be because Motorola's Razr foldable is more expensive than the Z Fold, and perhaps more importantly – while I think it looks cool, it's objectively less appealing to the masses than the Z Flip's more conservative, sleek design.It's also fair to assume that the majority of phone buyers these days have grown to trust Samsung as a brand more so than Motorola, and buying a foldable phone does require a lot of trust in a brand. Because the first foldables we saw getting released seemingly broke way too easily and were prone to other issues, so people are more likely to choose the brand with the most credibility.And from our personal experience, the Motorola Razr we reviewed was pretty creaky and didn't feel too reassuring or premium, so… it makes sense that the Z Fold 4 sells better. But I'm rooting for Motorola nonetheless, because we need more competition in the foldable market. May the next Razr be awesome!Huawei was one of the first brands to compete pretty boldly with Samsung's foldables by releasing several of its own. And although it's not a brand you'll be seeing in the US or many other regions nowadays, it keeps on going. In fact, we recently did a Huawei Mate XS2 hands-on preview, and found it to be quite a competent, premium-feeling foldable.But yeah, even though it's clearly willing to, Huawei is unable to compete with Samsung when it comes to foldables or pretty much any phones, since while Samsung has taken over the entire world, Huawei doesn't have a huge market reach anymore.A couple of months ago we published our Oppo Find N review . Now that's a foldable I was quite excited about and thought it'd be a solid Galaxy Z Fold competitor, because it actually has a subjectively better (wider screen) aspect ratio, and it's generally smaller and more compact. It didn't even have a crease in the middle of its folding display, which is something Samsung hasn't figured out yet.So how come this cute, solid folding phone from Oppo didn't make waves and the world seemingly quickly forgot about it? It's cheaper and more compact than a Z Fold, with arguably a better screen too. Well, it likely comes down to brand recognition and trust, mixed with availability again. You know Samsung and can buy a Z Fold pretty much anywhere. At the same time, you likely don't know Oppo at all, its foldable is hard to find and buy even if you want it, and as a bonus, it doesn't have all of the cool OneUI features Samsung's foldable has, such as Samsung DeX.So, there's other foldables we could've mentioned, like the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, but you get the point – the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 will certainly sell better than any other foldable phone, second only to the cheaper and more universally appealing Galaxy Z Flip 4.What do you think – was Samsung smart to take on a huge financial risk and grow the foldable phones market to what it is today? Is it preparing for the future, where a slab phone just won't be enough? Or do you believe foldables won't last long, and are never going to become mainstream?