Galaxy Z Flip software update: Single Take photo mode

by Iskra Petrova
Feb 17, 2020, 9:11 AM
Samsung’s new smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, has already been sold out in some markets, less than one week after it’s announcement at the Samsung 2020 Unpacked event. SamMobile is informing us that now the innovative foldable phone is receiving its first software update.

The new software update, carrying software version F700U1UEU1ATAR, is rolling out in the US. The update includes security patches for February 2020 as well as the camera feature Single take mode. Apparently, this feature was supposed to be available for the smartphone out of the box, but initially, for unknown reasons, it wasn’t.

The Single Take mode allows multiple photos or video clips to be taken via the phone’s rear cameras at once (for a timeframe of maximum 10 seconds) and after that lets the user decide which photo or video clip to keep. Another feature added to the camera experience is the possibility to switch between wide and ultra-wide view when tapping the camera preview on the cover screen.

In addition to those camera features, the update introduces device stability improvements and bug fixes. Its size is 211.64MB and can be downloaded from the Software Update menu in the Settings of the smartphone.
$1,890.00 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

