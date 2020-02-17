Galaxy Z Flip software update: Single Take photo mode
The Single Take mode allows multiple photos or video clips to be taken via the phone’s rear cameras at once (for a timeframe of maximum 10 seconds) and after that lets the user decide which photo or video clip to keep. Another feature added to the camera experience is the possibility to switch between wide and ultra-wide view when tapping the camera preview on the cover screen.
In addition to those camera features, the update introduces device stability improvements and bug fixes. Its size is 211.64MB and can be downloaded from the Software Update menu in the Settings of the smartphone.
